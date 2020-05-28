Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

First Dates Hotel is the perfect dating series for singletons looking for love and romance.

The Channel 4 series kicked on April 30th, bringing another line-up of hopeful daters ready to meet a complete stranger at the First Dates restaurant.

In episode 5 tonight (Thursday, May 28th), 62-year-old Fiona meets former naval officer Eric.

So, let’s meet Fiona on Instagram and get to know her better. Plus, let’s see whether she has found love with Eric.

Meet Fiona Inglis

Fiona is the mom of Duncan James, a member of former boy band Blue. In fact, it was Duncan who inspired Fiona to take part in First Dates Hotel after his appearance on the celebrity series in 2019.

Fiona has been a single mom throughout her whole life after Duncan’s father, Simon Roscoe, left her while she was still pregnant.

Fiona’s career is unknown but it’s very likely that she’s been closely involved with her son’s music and TV career.

She is the author of the 2003 book ‘Just the Two of Us’ where she candidly opens about her childhood, parents, and life before Duncan.

In the book, Fiona also shares about Duncan and his path to a successful music career. The two are very close in real life and Duncan regularly shares loved-up snaps with his mom on Instagram.

Are Fiona and Eric still together?

Unconfirmed!

However, a quick glimpse on social media shows that Fiona doesn’t have any pictures with Eric.

Plus, she doesn’t follow him on Instagram or Twitter either. Therefore, we believe that the two haven’t carried on dating after First Dates Hotel.

Is Fiona on Instagram?

We found Fiona on Instagram!

While many of us would search for ‘Fiona Inglis’ on Instagram, her username is completely different. You can follow her under the handle @flitwicker.

She loves to share snaps with Duncan, as well as her chihuahua Loula who has a dedicated Instagram profile @loula_chihuahua.

