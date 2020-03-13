Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

First Dates has arrived with its fourteenth series in 2020, featuring new contestants looking for love and romance on the show.

On last night’s episode (Thursday, March 12th), the First Dates restaurant welcomed another batch of singletons for a round of romantic dinners.

One of the First Dates’ couples was Shannon and Zander. Are they still together after their appearance on the Channel 4 show?

Meet Shannon Rose Lane

Shannon is a 23-year-old artist and writer from London.

The First Dates star is a busy bee with a number of gigs ranging from art commissions to working as a producer.

On her LinkedIn bio, Shannon says she’s been an editorial producer at Barcroft Media for 4 years now. Prior to that, she’s worked as an artist assistant and visual merchandiser.

Shannon has her own podcast called Shannonigans but it looks like she’s left that gig as she hasn’t released a new episode since last year.

You can find her Instagram handle @shannonroselane which features a lot of her art portfolio.

Meet Zander Dale

Zander is a 28-year-old musician and singer from Guildford. He is the vocalist and frontman of heavy metal boy band Take Flight.

On his Instagram and Twitter profiles, Zander labels himself as a “loner Dottie, a rebel”.

Outside of his music career, Zander loves skiing and surfing in his free time.

Are Shannon and Zander still together?

No, Shannon and Zander are no longer together.

The couple was adorable together and their chemistry was there, but the two have decided to stay as friends after their appearance on the Channel 4 show.

Taking to her Instagram Stories today (March 13th), Shannon explained:

Went on First Dates on a whim two years ago, one of the strangest and nerve-wracking experiences – but so happy I did it! Zander and I still chat and we found a really great friendship through it.

