First Dates has become such a popular dating programme that it went to have its own spin-off series. For instance, the E4 show has rebranded with the series First Dates Hotel and First Dates Abroad.

All three of them follow a batch of singletons looking for love as they meet someone new in the First Dates restaurant.

The difference with First Dates Abroad is that it focuses on couples out for a dinner in Australia, Ireland and Canada.

First Dates Abroad is back in 2020 with series 7. So, here are the confirmed start date and episode guide for the new season!

First Dates Abroad 2020: Start date and episode guide

The new series of First Dates Abroad starts on Monday, March 30 at 8 pm on E4. As usual, the channel will broadcast weekly episodes of the show in the same timeslot.

The previous series have consisted of 6 to 14 episodes. Therefore, viewers can expect to see at least 6 new instalments in season 7 too.

First Dates Abroad 2020: Episode 1 cast

Based on Channel 4 listings, in episode one we’ll see 29-year-old Italian-born electrician Daniel meeting 30-year-old half Italian Alex in the First Dates restaurant in Australia.

Also out for a first date are 47-year-old dog lover Brad and farmer Kelly, 39, who also loves animals. We sense an instant match here, right?

