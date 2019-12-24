First Dates at Christmas 2019 oozes festive cheer: Decorations to couples!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

There are two things that go hand in hand without question and that’s Christmas and love.

It’s one of the most romantic times of the year and thankfully, Fred Sirieux and the First Dates team are bringing some much-needed romance on Christmas Day in 2019.

The Christmas Special airs on Channel 4 at 9:30 pm sorting everyone out with a nice dose of heart-warming fuzziness.

The festive edition of the show sees the First Dates crew ditch London and head to the British countryside for what is set to be the most romantic festive First Dates yet.

First Dates at Christmas 2019

First Dates at Christmas sees the show’s daters head to a cosy country pub rather than the bright lights of London and the Paternoster Chop House in true festive style.

The Christmas Day episode sees bodybuilding champion Kieran and student-nurse Abi meet for the first time. Single-mum Amy and Geordie lad Scott also appear on the show, and divorcees Suzy and Fred attempt to find love once again.

The Christmas episode also takes a look at First Dates success stories updating viewers on past participants of the show!

First Dates: Christmas decorations

The First Dates decor in the Christmas Special is certainly a sight to behold.

Really getting into the festive spirit, @dress_it_yourself_ were hired to deck out the venues and give the show an extra-special Christmas touch.

The Event Hire and Styling company took to Instagram on December 17th 2019 to say: “Don’t forget to tune in to the first dates Christmas special and see all our lovely Christmas decorations!”

Dress It Yourself offers everything from bunting to arch hire, cake stands to flower walls and more. They write on Instagram: “We offer unique, bespoke, affordable Wedding & Event Hire & Styling in Herts, Beds, Bucks, Essex & London.”

WATCH FIRST DATES AT CHRISTMAS ON DECEMBER 25TH AT 9:30 PM ON CHANNEL 4.