First Dates fans were looking for their ear defenders as Antony and Melina spent their 20 minutes of fame barking about how they were Greek.

We get it. You’re Greek, you’re a cute Greek couple, yadda yadda yadda.

But are they still dating? And what happened after the First Dates episode on Channel 4 (Tuesday, June 11th).

All I’m hearing is….Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek Greek #FirstDates — © Mr. Chambers ™ (@mr_chambers_) June 11, 2019

Meet Melina and Antony (They’re Greek)

We were first introduced to 23-year-old Melina as she greeted Merlin at the waiting bar, chin-wagging about family values and wanting a “Greek god” for a boyfriend.

But this was just a fraction of the Greek stereotypes that First Dates were set to throw our way date as Antony appeared on screen smashing a plate.

Genius.

Are these two Greek? They haven't mentioned it.#FirstDates — Füzžy📺Böx (@FuzzyTellybox) June 11, 2019

The date of Déjà vu

Melina and Antony’s date was fast-tracked as the pair instantly recognised each other, confessing that they knew each other through friends of friends since the age of 14.

Hell, they even used to message on MSN!

Of course, the pair had plenty in common… mainly that they were Greek. Now don’t forget to drink every time you hear the G word…

I Feckin swear .. Say Greek one more time I dare ya! #FirstDates — Gillian Hudson (@JillHudson21) June 11, 2019

Did the Greek couple live happily ever after?

The episode finished with a teary-eyed Melina touching audiences hearts as she explained the importance of meeting someone while her mum was still around.

Antony and Melina both decided to see each other again in the final video message and walked away from the restaurant set for another date.

Are they still dating?

No!

Reality Titbit reached out to Antony who confirmed that the pair did not go on to date.

In fact, there wasn’t even a second date. He said:

We were friends before the show and are still friends now. We never actually dated to be honest.

