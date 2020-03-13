Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

The restaurant of First Dates has officially opened its doors for new hopeful daters looking for love.

The Channel 4 show is a favourite when it comes to funny and heart-warming dating series. Plus, Fred Sirieix and his waiting team are always there to assist the singletons while they search for a partner.

One thing that many viewers are wondering about is whether the show pays their contestants.

So, do the daters receive fees for appearing on the show? Let’s find out!

Does First Dates pay their daters?

No, the contestants don’t get money for their appearance on the Channel 4 show.

In fact, the application and interview process to appear in the series takes a long time. If you’re okay with spending significant time on the application, then go for it!

Do the daters receive money for the restaurant?

Yes, First Dates gives £25 to each contestant to pay for their meal at the restaurant.

However, if the bill for the two daters comes to more than £50 – then it’s up to them who pays more!

Explaining the rules of the Channel 4 series, a spokesperson for the show told Bustle:

Every dater who visits the restaurant is given a £25 allowance towards the cost of their meal. If the meal costs more than the £25 allowance then the dater or couple then decide between them how to settle the outstanding restaurant bill. Daters receive no appearance fee.

