First Dates 2019 dropped a huge hint about a possible relationship between staff members Cici Coleman and Sam Conrad.

The pair have always enjoyed a close friendship on the Channel 4 series, working together for several years at the Paternoster Chop House.

A romance between the two has always been speculated although Laura Trott seemingly dropped an ultimatum on Sam during episode 9 (Tuesday, June 11th). It’s now or never Sam!

What have fans said about Cici and Sam?

No matter the year or season, fans have been desperate for Sam and Cici to hook up.

Having spotted them chatting away in the background of episodes or talking deeply about the first-time daters eating in front of them, fans want nothing more than to see the couple having a date themselves.

In particular, the 2016 First Dates Christmas special melted fans’ hearts when Sam went all Love Actually on his close friend.

When’s Cici and Sam going to happen? #FirstDates — India Willoughby (@IndiaWilloughby) April 18, 2018

When on earth are Cici and Sam going to get together?! #firstdates @FirstDates #firstdateshotel — Mrs Crosley. (@LizzMorrish) February 5, 2018

Only reason I watch first dates is to see if @CiCi_Coleman and @sam_conrad1 will fall in love 😍 #firstdates — Michelle Amanda Mee (@MichelleAmanda_) July 11, 2017

really want Cici to be her own independent woman and everything but obviously she has to marry Sam??? #firstdates — hannah louise (@hannahlouisef) July 11, 2017

Have they ever thought about dating?

In 2018, Cici told The Sun that nothing had ever progressed romantically between them

She explained that they were no more than friends, and they both enjoyed in that way:

We haven’t ever had that conversation; We have a lot of flirty banter, and he’s the best person to bounce off with because he’s so quick. We’ve been doing it for three years or so now, so I think if it was gonna happen it probably would have done by now. I always say never say never though.

Happy Friday from me and this one 😘 @sam_conrad1 pic.twitter.com/R5thsUmTEr — CiCi Coleman (@CiCi_Coleman) January 6, 2017

What happened on First Dates 2019?

Despite Cici’s comments about Sam, fans have always felt that it’s Mr Conrad whose heart has truly desired something more and that perhaps he was too shy to mention it.

That’s exactly the hint that waitress Laura gave during 2019’s episode 9 (Tuesday, June 11th), which is one of the last few episodes in the series.

With two random daters confessing that they had been friends for years but never explored anything romantic, Laura drew comparisons to Sam and Cici – she even added that Sam may regret not telling his gal-pal how he really felt!

Sam is utterly in love with Cici and has been forever 😢💦 Tell her!💔 #firstdates — Coll (@Mizmummy) July 11, 2017

Looks over at CICI!

Are they dating now?

No!

Unfortunately, it looks like Sam can do nothing more than watch in despair.

Cici already has a current boyfriend and they celebrated their one-year anniversary on June 10th.

Her post read: “Happy 1st Anniversary baby. I simply adore you. Thank you for coming into my life”

