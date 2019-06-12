Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of First Dates felt like they had Calippo melting down their spine as they watched a man named Mark in dating action.

The ice cream man from Manchester went on a date with Elaine although his forward approach didn’t exactly have her melting in excitement.

Here’s how Mark was branded the creepiest guy in First Dates history.

Feast on Mark’s banter

Fans of the show thought they’d been introduced to the quirky character of the episode as 52-year-old intimate waxing professional Elaine took the stage.

However, she was instantly outdone by Mark the ice cream man.

Unfortunately, simply carrying the name ‘Mark the ice cream van man’ instantly rings alarm bells in 2019.

Congrats to Mark for managing to make 26 Tarantulas the 2nd creepiest thing on #firstdates — Nigel Haworth (@nth09) June 11, 2019

Mr Whippy takes it too far

Mark confessed that he ate his own ice cream almost every day before following up with a statement on how he often gets told off for flirting when he’s “only being friendly”.

Add an opening line to his date about watching a sex show while on holiday in Benidorm and… hear that?

No, it’s not the sound of an ice cream van pulling up, it’s more alarm bells.

Just watching ice cream man on the tv I feel like I need a shower #firstdates — Jay Warner (@JayPW_5681) June 11, 2019

This guy is actually creepy as fuck. #firstdates — Chris (@Chr1sterfer) June 11, 2019

Magnum-sized error

While Mark’s chat really didn’t appear to be that bad, fans on Twitter couldn’t get over the hump that their local ice cream man was being super pushy for a peck on the lips.

So, as Marky-Mark went all-in with the classic “will you marry me” joke, chuckles were definitely on the nervous and awkward side of humour.

No Mark, you weren’t being forward. You were being creepy. Very creepy. #FirstDates — Suzieq0473 (@Suzieq0473) June 11, 2019

Twister in the tale

Okay, so there was no twist in the tale.

As expected, Elaine declined the opportunity for a second date as she explained that Mark was simply a little bit too forward for her.

This left the episode to close with a creepy shot of Mark blowing a kiss to the taxi Elaine departed in, perhaps taking a mental note of the number plate in order to follow it home.

Got a feeling we'll be seeing the ice cream man on crime watch soon 😳#firstdates — Jo maxted (@jo_Emma) June 11, 2019

