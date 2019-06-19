Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Channel 4’s First Dates dating show has seen individuals enter the restaurant boasting almost every job on the planet.

From plumbers to beauticians, zoo staff and hypnotherapists, the reality TV series is a far cry from the likes of Love Island where the only points of entry are as a model, glamour model or fashion model.

However, fans were not prepared for 55-year-old Tim, who went full James Bond on his date with Jackie, telling her that he couldn’t reveal the true identity of his job.

Err Tim, you’re more Poundworld security than Men in Black, pal!

Who is Tim?

Tim is a former firefighter and now personal security guard who rocked up to First Dates for a dinner with 44-year-old Jackie.

Fans of the C4 series weren’t exactly blown away by the suit-wearing and smug 55-year-old as he was introduced on camera elaborating on the so-called ‘dangers’ of his super-cool security job.

Tim said:

The whole risk element turns me on. But take me Sainsbury’s and do the weekly shop I don’t know what I’m doing.

Tim’s first conversation with Jackie immediately dived into his undercover ‘MI5 job’ as he bored his date with some waffle about what he does for a living.

We get it.

You work in security and you’re a pretty big deal.

Jackie’s tick-list for Tim

The cutest moment of episode 10 saw Jackie bring a note to the table that her nine-year-old kid had written. It bullet-pointed the specifications for mummy’s perfect man.

Scribbled on a piece of paper, the list read:

Adventurous

Willing to cook for me when tired

Great at hugging

Kind

Other kids are okay… so long as they are nine

Another First Dates success

Although some sections felt that the Jason Bourne wannabe was a little smarmy and cocksure, Jackie was pleased to take Tim up on the offer of a second date.

And that was even after he admitted to going abroad on holiday with his ex-wife and kids once a year!

The final episode in the series signed off by adding that Tim and Jackie were still attempting to organise their second date hook up, which 99.9% of the time means that the relationship didn’t progress any more than on the show.

