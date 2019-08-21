Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

First Dates Hotel and First Dates are two of the most beloved dating series in the UK.

Featuring a huge range of singletons stretching from cocksure teenagers to inspiring 101-year-olds, no two episodes are the same.

Following a long summer of failed TV romances from Love Island 2019 to Celebs Go Dating, the go-to format for dating is finally back.

First Dates Hotel series 4 now has a confirmed start date in September, so get ready!

First Dates Hotel 2019: Air date

Reality Titbit can exclusively confirm that the 2019 series of First Dates Hotel will return on Thursday, September 9th.

The series will air on Channel 4 at 9 pm and continue weekly in the same slot.

Episode 1 introduces us to royal family-obsessed Perry, who instantly turns heads in some super-tight gold lamé trunks. But will 43-year-old art dealer Naveed find his style a turn on or turn off?

Buff dad Richard looks for love with former model Carly following the breakdown of his marriage as the pair make one of the most easy-on-eye couples of the 2019 season.

Finally, there’s also 26-year-old receptionist Robin who installs a ‘treat them mean and keep them keen’ gameplan with 6ft2 rugby player Michael.

First Dates Hotel 2019: Application

Unfortunately, you can no longer apply for First Dates Hotel 2019.

However, the application form is never actually closed, meaning you can submit your interest for future series by heading over to the TwentyTwenty website.

Questions include; your occupation, hobbies and a description of your ideal partner.

You can use the same application form to apply for First Dates!

First Dates Hotel is looking for single men over the age of 45 to join us in Italy 🇮🇹 for a five-star blind date. If you’re single and looking for love, please apply at https://t.co/2NRk7m4LKr right now! Please share this with anyone you know who are single 😍❤️ pic.twitter.com/b9vLm4smG3 — First Dates ❤️ (@FirstDates) May 9, 2019

First Dates Hotel: Location

Reality Titbit can also confirm that First Dates Hotel 2019 will be shot in Southern Italy.

Channel 4 host the series in Campania, Naples, in Southern Italy.

The hotel where guests enjoy their romantic vacation is called Aquapetra Resort & Spa, a scenic getaway on the beautiful Amalfi Coast.

WATCH FIRST DATES HOTEL ON CHANNEL 4 EVERY THURSDAY FROM SEPTEMBER 7TH