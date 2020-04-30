Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

First Dates Hotel is back on our screens for its fifth series in 2020.

The First Dates family has grown a lot over the last few years, with spin-off series like First Dates Teen (confirmed to start filming later in 2020) and First Dates Abroad.

And now back in Italy, First Dates Hotel follows a new bunch of singletons looking for love and romance.

Here’s everything you need to know about the 2020 series, including cast, location and episode guide!

First Dates Hotel 2020: Start date and episode guide

First Dates Hotel kicks on Thursday, April 30th at 9 pm on Channel 4.

The 2020 edition of the dating series has six episodes in total and will air every Thursday night at the same timeslot.

The final episode is expected to air on Thursday, June 4th, 2020.

First Dates Hotel 2020: Italy location

Filming of First Dates Hotel took place in Aquapetra Resort & Spa based in Italy.

The luxury spa resort is located near Naples and features a large external pool, as well as an internal heated one, jacuzzi, gym and a restaurant.

Of course, we can’t travel right now due to lockdown restrictions, but depending on the season and the type of room, a 1-night stay is roughly between £200 to £500.

First Dates Hotel 2020: Episode 1 cast

In episode 1 (April 30th), 75-year-old Alexandria, who’s a keen fan of Sean Connery, steps in the First Dates Hotel restaurant to search for her real-life movie star.

Elsewhere, Plymouth-based Clare, 43, runs a Cornish pasty business and is hoping to find her other half.

WATCH FIRST DATES HOTEL 2020 SERIES THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK