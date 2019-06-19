Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

When it comes to splitting the bill at a restaurant, things can get a little complicated and even hot-tempered.

If you’re in a large party, there becomes a clear divide between those who will round up their total, those who will round down their total, and the guys who bust out a calculator for the perfect scientific formula on how much they owe.

Oh, and there are the people who completely ignore the service charge, of course.

You’d think that splitting a bill between two would be far less hassle free but unfortunately, as we’ve seen many times on Channel 4 dating show First Dates, that simply isn’t the case.

Here’s how Matthew and Lisa’s date turned into a feminism debate and a host of shocked viewers at home.

Meet Matthew and Lisa

We were first introduced to 28-year-old Lisa who was waiting for her date while enjoying a chin-wag with Fred Sirieix about feminism.

Lisa was keen to quash a handful of feminism stereotypes while on the show and spoke passionately on camera about her views.

She said:

As soon as I say feminist people automatically have this perception that you don’t shave your legs, you’re just like always campaigning. I do have strong opinions… but delivered in a diplomatic way.

Hoping to meet someone open-minded and sensitive to the life of a woman, Lisa was matched with energetic London Underground worker Matthew.

Matt-man had audiences eating out of palms as he joked with Fred at the reception area explaining that he worked on the Underground… and that’s why he was late.

First Dates romance

Lisa, who roughly worked out that she’d be on over 100 dates having been in the online dating game for six years, immediately initiated a conversation by explaining her job working with vulnerable young women.

Things were going strong as Michael opened up about the importance of family, speaking with maturity and wisdom as he explained that his father was rarely around for him yet he learned not to hold grudges.

Matthew said:

My dad was never there. It might sound bad but growing up I was like ‘I don’t want to be like that’. But as I grew up I was able to understand some of his struggles.

Dropping the Feminism F-bomb

The date was seemingly steamrolling to success before disaster struck in the final moments as Lisa pushed the question “what do you think about feminism?”

Viewers could already tell that Matthew was never going to please his date no matter how well-constructed his answer.

Oh, Lisa, there’s a good reason why you’re single! Just because someone doesn’t agree with your feminist views 🙄

Matthew – you can do much better! What a bloke. Hope you find someone who deserves all you have to give! Don’t settle for just anyone. @FirstDates #FirstDates — Farrah Williams 🌻 (@farrah_sandhar) June 18, 2019

Following a long pause of silence in Matthew’s corner, he replied by saying that he felt that a lot of feminists don’t know what they’re fighting for and are simply “jumping on a bandwagon”.

He also explained that he liked the idea of women as housewives, saying: “I mean women are motherly. They’re nurtures.”

Lisa didn’t agree.

Matthew tried to avoid the rest of the feminism topic, feeling that it wasn’t exactly first date conversation.

And it was here, as the date was wrapped up, that audiences noticed the bill was not split equally between the two but Matthew took care of the dating fee.

i’m sorry Lisa you can’t bang on about feminism and then not go halves on the bill – are you okay luv??? #firstdates — rubia (@rb_96) June 19, 2019

The date ended as Lisa confessed she wasn’t keen to meet up with Matthew again.

She said: