Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

The 2019 season of First Dates has given us a wealth of memorable characters from towering hunk Albert to uber-cute single mum Becky.

As always, episode 10 of the Channel 4 series signed off in style with a heated feminism debate and a bloke who thought he was James Bond having refused to give up the true identity of his ‘security job’.

We’ve laughed, cried and curled our toes in awkwardness but is that the end of First Dates season 12?

Here’s everything you need to know including which couples are still together and info on the First Dates Hotel spin-off that should air at the end of summer.

Has First Dates season 12 finished?

Yes!

Unfortunately, First Dates season 12 was wrapped up with episode 10 on Tuesday, June 18th.

The series will not air on Tuesday, June 25th.

Are any of the season 12 couples still together?

No!

Although we were unable to check-in with every couple from series 12, it doesn’t look as if any of the daters have formed serious relationships thanks to some cheeky Instagram checks.

In fact, recent statistics from Buzz Bingo found that First Dates boasts only eight couples still dating since it launched in 2013, two behind The Undateables.

First Dates 2019 highlights!

There were moments of catastrophic lows and euphoric highs during the 2019 season.

Leigh showed us exactly how not to date by pieing off loveable Becky to escape to the smoking area and ring his friend to check on the football scores.

He instantly became the most hated man in the UK!

We also met Albert, the towering and full-tatted hunk who stole the hearts of many as well as energetic Jack who infuriated everyone by coining the phrase “geezers gotta geeze”.

What’s next on TV?

The First Dates spin-off, First Dates Hotel, should soon follow suit on Channel 4.

Filming is already in process in Southern Italy, meaning you can expect the nation’s favourite holiday dating show to arrive sometime in August or late July.

Applications for First Dates Hotel are closed although you can always apply for the regular show in London here.