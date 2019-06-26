Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

First Dates series 12 came to a close on Tuesday, June 18th, as Fred Sirieix and the gang closed the restaurant following another successful season of filming.

The Channel 4 dating show has been airing since 2013 and doubled its coverage to two seasons per year in 2015.

A First Dates series 13 will soon swing around but not before the abroad spin-off show in the now ever-present First Dates Hotel, which recently concluded filming.

Here’s everything you need to know about First Dates season 13 and all of the other upcoming C4 dating programmes.

When is First Dates series 13?

First Dates should next be on TV in October 2019.

The last October series aired at the very end of the month – on the 29th – and we fully expect series 13 to follow suit.

Can you apply for the dating show?

Yes!

First Dates is always looking for new daters to join them at the Paternoster Chop House.

To apply, state your interest via a quick application form on the TwentyTwenty website. You’re practically 10 questions away from finding the love of your life… on TV!

First Dates series 13: Cast

Fred Siriex will take up the reigns as restaurant host with his trusty assistant barman, Merlin, who also owns his own pub in London.

The cast should remain the same as previous year’s although Sam Conrad has started to be absent from time to time with newbie Will Holloway filling his shoes.

Will is a 25-year-old from the New Forest. He’s quickly befriended regular waiters Austin Ventour and Grant Urquhart, who add plenty of colourful dimensions to show with their mischievous behaviour off camera.

Waitresses Laura Tott and CiCi Coleman should be on the show, although Laura became a fully qualified paramedic in April 2019.

She may not feature in series 13.

Don’t forget about First Dates Hotel!

First Dates Hotel will air on Channel 4 first.

The abroad special, which is filmed in Southern Italy, should air in August.

FDH follows the same concept as First Dates although abroad in a swanky hotel. And, if the first date goes well, the daters are allowed to go on follow-up dates while staying at the hotel on holiday.

What else is on TV?

E4 celebrity dating show Celebs Go Dating is currently in filming and that should air towards the end of summer.

There’s also a second series of The Circle to look forward to, which should re-launch on Channel 4 sometime around September.

