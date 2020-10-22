First Dates: Shannen has finally 'found love' and is 'in a relationship' on Facebook!

Shannen brought fans to tears as she put her husband’s ashes beside her when appearing on First Dates. Since then, she has finally ‘found love’ and is ‘in a relationship’ on Facebook.

Channel 4’s First Dates is known for its raw nature of bringing the personal lives of date-goers to the surface, with many of them revealing unexpected heart-breaking experiences from their past.

In Shannen’s case, there was no doubt that her story did anything but pull on the heart strings of viewers.

So who is Shannen? She has found a new man since going on the show – here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Shannen from First Dates?

Shannen Harrison is a 25-year-old from Wigan who loves football and rugby. Not for the players, but for the pints, she claims.

The First Dates star went on the show in a bid to find someone who can be affectionate, but also make her laugh.

She revealed that she had been married before, and that she was with her former husband Will for 6 and a half years.

How did Shannen’s date go?

Shannen goes on a date with office manager Daniel, 29, from Cheshire.

When Shannen was asked how long she’s been single for, she told Daniel about her former husband Will. She opened up about what happened.

They had first kissed while watching the Lion King, and became “inseparable”. Later, Will got cancer, and died 11 days after they married.

What happened next?

Shannen described her date Daniel as “funny” and “cute”, and he didn’t hold back from telling her funny stories.

In return, he called her a “really pretty blonde” and said he fancied her. All in all, their date was full of banter and lots of laughs.

Shannen has found a new man

The First Dates star may not have continued things further following a pint and another meet-up with Daniel, but she has found love with a new man.

Looking at Shannen’s Facebook, she has been going on date nights with a special someone, who she constantly posts loved-up pictures with.

She has also put herself as ‘in a relationship’, however it looks like her new beau may not have Facebook as a profile hasn’t been tagged in any pictures.

Better yet, it looks like Shannen and her new man have moved into a house together, as she has shared a picture of them with a set of house keys. There are also some pictures of them doing up one of the bedrooms!

The earliest picture of them together looks like it was taken in July 2019, which makes sense as several date-goers on First Dates have revealed the current series being aired was filmed 2 years ago.

