Firs Dates returned with a Valentine’s Day special on Thursday (February 13th), but this time the day of love shined light on an emotional and inspiring story.

Singleton Sophie Hall made an appearance on the Channel 4 dating show for a first date with Bailey.

But what viewers were more fascinated about was how Sophie rebuilt her life after a horrific acid attack in a nightclub.

Here’s what exactly happened in the 2020 Valentine’s Special episode.

Meet Sophie and Bailey

Sophie, 23, is a former Miss England contestant from Poole. She met on a first date with 24-year-old Bailey from London.

The couple seemed like to be hitting it off right away as the two shared some of their most personal stories with each other.

Sophie’s emotional acid attack story

Sophie revealed that she became a beauty pageant because of a terrible acid attack that happened to her in a nightclub a few years ago.

She told Bailey: “A year ago I was caught in the crossfire of an acid attack in London. I was dancing and I got it in my face and body.

“I could smell burning and I thought, that’s not petrol. Then I think I started to think I really hope that’s not acid, please don’t be, but it was.”

All I could hear was people going, ‘Oh my God what’s on her face?’ And I couldn’t see it, I hadn’t seen it myself.

In 2018, Sophie made an appearance on Good Morning Britain, revealing that the acid attack was carried by Arthur Collins – the ex of reality star Ferne McCann.

Inspiring outcome

Sophie spent 10 months getting treatments in a hospital to recover from the horrific acid attack.

She thought she would be left with permanent damage, but thankfully she was left with only small marks.

And what’s great is that the whole accident made Sophie more confident in herself and enter the finals of Miss England. She also holds the title of Miss Bournemouth.

Are Sophie and Bailey still together?

No.

Based on Sophie’s Instagram account, she and Bailey are no longer together. She is pictured with a different guy on her profile and appears to have found love elsewhere.

How did Twitter react to Sophie’s emotional story?

Naturally, people were very inspired by Sophie candidly sharing her horrific story.

One viewer wrote: “Sophie is stunning both inside and out after what she went through.”

“Sophie is a gorgeous young lady!” someone else tweeted.