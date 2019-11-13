First Dates viewers in shock as barman Merlin Griffiths reveals he used to model!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Cue the hilarious one-liners, stories of heart-ache and anecdotes of times gone by, First Dates is officially back in 2019. First Dates series 13 started on Tuesday, November 12th.

The Channel 4 show airs at 10 pm, however, if you miss an episode you can always catch up on Channel 4’s on-demand service, ALL4.

Re-opening the First Dates restaurant doors is Maître d’hôtel Fred Sirieix and his team of staff.

The show wouldn’t be complete without the First Dates barman, Merlin. So, without waiting a second longer, let’s take a look at Merlin in his hey-day!

Who is the First Dates barman?

First Dates wouldn’t be First Dates without certain people on the show.

Of course, it’s crucial that Maître d’hôtel Fred is on hand to take peoples’ coats and show them to the bar.

But once the daters are dropped off at the bar, they’re passed into the caring hands of Merlin – the First Dates barman.

Merlin often does his best to calm the singles’ nerves and whip up their favourite cocktails.

Merlin Griffiths: Younger days

During episode 1 of the brand new series, First Dates bartender Merlin had something to share with his colleagues.

Twenty-five years ago Merlin revealed that he used to do a bit of modelling as a side job.

Before revealing his modelling photo, Merlin said: “This has survived 25 years, I can’t believe it’s vaguely intact.” The restaurant shouted in unison at Merlin’s photo: “Oh my God!”

Viewers of the show took to Twitter to show their appreciation for model material Merls. One wrote: “Merlin as a young model! Go on.”

Is Merlin on Instagram?

Pro bartender Merlin is indeed on Instagram. You can find him using the handle @merlinfdc4.

The First Dates star has a massive 26,000 people following him!

From his Instagram account, it looks like Merlin is an avid cyclist and generally an all-around legend. It doesn’t seem that there’s a leading lady in Merlin’s life from his Insta profile.

But a report from Daily Feed said that Merlin is married with a child: “Merlin is with a lady called Lucille. The pair met at a cocktail competition ten years ago and now have a daughter, Alix.”

