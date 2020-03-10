University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

There’s a brand new dating series launching on Channel 4 this Tuesday, March 10th which is set to rival Love Is Blind in weirdness.

Five Guys a Week does what is says on the tin. Over the course of a working week, five guys and a girl move into a house together. Over these five days, the girl – AKA ‘the picker’ – will whittle down which of the five guys she wants to end up with, eliminating one from the house per day.

So, with the launch of the first episode on March 10th, we thought it best to find out more about the episode 1 cast. Read about Amy and the five guys from episode 1 here!

Five Guys a Week episode 1: Cast

Amy Butterworth

Christian Sanderson

Michael Tavernier

Glen Ocsko

Trystan Mullins

Scott Nicholls

Meet Amy on Instagram

The first ‘picker’ in Five Guys a Week is is 34 year old Amy Butterworth from St. Albans.

We found Amy on Instagram to find out more about the first dater.

Even before Amy appeared on the series she had quite the Instagram following. Before the first episode aired, Amy had over 4,200 followers and counting. She tends to post pictures of her on holiday, DJing, and cooking up a storm in the kitchen.

You can find Amy on Instagram @a my_louisa_j ane .

Is Amy still with any of the five guys?

It is unconfirmed as of yet who Amy ends up choosing on the show out of all of the five suitors. However, from the looks of her Instagram, she’s still pretty close with all of them! It looks as if Amy is single, as she has not posted anything about a significant other.

In a group shot Amy posted to Instagram on Tuesday, March 10th, she wrote: “Me acting like the 6th member of a boy band”

So, even if she didn’t end up dating one of them properly, they’ve all made fast friends.

Follow the five guys on Instagram

We also found the other cast on Instagram, so you can keep up to date with their latest. Follow them below.

