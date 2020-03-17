University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Five Guys a Week is here to offer a little respite from the big, scary outside world. The brand new series on Channel 4 is joining the ranks of bizarre dating shows they have already produced like Naked Attraction.

Every episode, a ‘picker’ – basically the girl of the group – allows five suitors to stay in her house for one week. She will then boot them out, day by day, until she finds her perfect match. It’s brutal, awkward, and reality TV perfection.

Episode 2 (Tuesday, March 17th) features Kellie Marie Dobson, a single mum looking to get back into the dating game.

So, who is Kellie? We’ve done some digging to find out more about the Five Guys a Week star!

Who is Kellie from Five Guys a Week?

Kellie Marie Dobson is a 33-year-old hair salon owner from Burnley, Lancashire. She owns The Looking Glass salon in Barrowford.

You can find out more about Kellie’s hair salon on the website or by following the salon’s Instagram page @thelookingglasshb.

As mentioned before, Kellie has two children, but little is known about her kids and private life. Her kids are three and five years old.

Speaking to the Burnley Express on why she applied, Kellie said:

I decided to apply one night while I was relaxing with a glass of wine. I did it on a whim really but I thought it was something a little bit different and funny. It is quite radical but I am quite a radical person and I love being around people and having a houseful.

Kellie on Five Guys a Week

While on the show, Kellie got to know Steve “Ste” Kelly, Lee Kenyon, Barry Pearson, Craig McBurnie, and Anthony Lydiate.

Gourmet burger van owner Anthony initially caught Kellie’s eye, admitting that she wanted to kiss him from the get-go. We’ll have to see what happens with the daters in the episode tonight (Tuesday, March 17th).

In an Instagram post from March 11th, 2020, Kellie wrote about the show: “Such an amazing experience, a total journey, I learnt so much about myself along the way.”

Follow Kellie on Instagram

To find out more about Kellie, then the best place to follow her for updates is on Instagram.

You can check her out @kelliemariedobson.

Before her Five Guys a Week appearance, Kellie has just under 100 followers on Instagram. We’re sure that’s quickly going to change after starring on the Channel 4 dating series!

