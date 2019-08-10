Five reasons why Megan Barton Hanson isn't 'pretending' to be a lesbian on Celebs Go Dating

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Cue Rob Beckett’s sarcastic savagery and Tom Read Wilson’s perfect annunciation – Celebs Go Dating is back!

From August 5th 2019, a brand new season of Celebs Go Dating kicks off. And of course, that means there’s a whole new host of celebrities on the hunt for love.

In the 2019 summer lineup is Lauren Goodger, Lady C, Lee Ryan, Nathan Henry, Chloe and Demi Sims, Jack Fincham and Megan Barton Hanson.

Love Island 2018 alumni Megan has decided to take her Celebs Go Dating opportunity as a way of experimenting with both men and women – but the public isn’t convinced at this ‘storyline’.

Here are five reasons why Megan Barton Hanson can’t be ‘pretending’ to be a lesbian…

The Love Island star has had her fair share of men

Megan has made it clear on the show that her experiences with men haven’t been that great and so venturing out into dating women shouldn’t be that much of an issue, surely.

Many people who are simply exploring their sexuality don’t tend to get flack for being bicurious but it seems that Megan – who has given reasons for wanting to date women – is being dubbed dishonest.

It’s not the first time Megan’s mentioned being a lesbian

The Celebs Go Dating star has mentioned that she’s attracted to women before. She said on the show that she’s had sexual experiences with women but hasn’t dated.

During her date with the agent’s choice, Tasha, Megan ended up finding her annoying. And that, in comparison with her date with Liam, shows how Megan could even end up with a guy by the end of the series.

No other stars have their sexuality questioned

Megan’s co-stars on Celebs Go Dating are also gay, including Nathan Henry and Demi Sims. But it seems they haven’t had their sexuality questioned.

Demi Sims from TOWIE came out as bisexual on the show in 2018 and had a much less frosty reception to her announcement. She went on to date both men and women on The Only Way is Essex with no questions asked.

Why would Megan pretend to be a lesbian?

Many viewers of the Channel 4 show have taken to Twitter to suggest that Megan is putting on a show rather than being honest about her heterosexuality.

One Twitter user wrote: “When did you realise you like women Megan? Eh when my agent told me it would get me more headlines”. Another said: “Megan 100% seems like the girl to say she’s bisexual for attention”.

The way people are putting it online, it looks like Megan is pretending to be a lesbian for fame.

Megan pretending to be into women #celebsgodating pic.twitter.com/JFfXPcvKHR — 👑 SIX TIMES ✨💜 (@RebeIYelliex) August 9, 2019

Megan could be honestly experimenting

It’s not for anyone else to say whether Megs is pretending to be a lesbian or not.

The reality TV star could definitely put on an act to get more fans during her time on Celebs Go Dating. But by the looks of things she’s genuinely experimenting and seeing where the dates take her.

Megan never set it in stone that she was gay or straight but said she’s using the opportunity to explore her sexuality more.

