Flirty Dancing 2019: Meet the episode 1 couples on Instagram - Kerry, Nife, Shaun and Jordan!

Flirty Dancing was such a hit in 2018 that its back for a second season!

The 2019 series kicks off from November as sees Diversity’s Ashley Banjo return as matchmaker, dance teacher and presenter.

Some other members of the Diversity dance crew are on-hand to guide the singletons with the choreography. But one thing that’s uncertain is whether the couples are going to have a connection once they meet.

So, let’s meet the Flirty Dancing 2019 cast from episode 1 – we found the couples on Instagram!

Flirty Dancing 2019: Episode 1

The first episode of Flirty Dancing series 2 kicks off from November 8th on Channel 4.

The show combines dating and dancing to bring us one of the most original TV shows on telly right now.

With Ashley Banjo as host, there’s not a lot that can go wrong dance-wise, but will sparks fly romantically?

Meet Jordan from Flirty Dancing episode 1

Episode 1 of Flirty Dancing introduces us to cheerleading coach Jordan.

Jordan is a singer/songwriter who has over 1.2k subscribers on his YouTube channel. He covers all kinds of songs from Ed Sheeran’s Small Bump to James Bay’s Let it Go.

You can follow Jordan on Instagram here where he uses the handle @jmrichardsmusic and has over 1,300 followers.

Flirty Dancing: Kerry

Kerry had to learn half of a dance before meeting Jordan for their dance in episode 1 of Flirty Dancing series 2.

Follow 24-year-old Kerry on Instagram @kerrylouiseh. She has around 250 followers.

Kerry writes in her Insta bio: “Can’t go through life without music. Amateur photographer.”

Meet Nife: Flirty Dancing

One half of another couple taking part in Flirty Dancing’s first episode of 2019 is Nife.

Paired with Shaun, Nife has almost 80,000 followers on Insta!

Nife is part of dance crew Chop Daily Collective. You can see her dance videos online on YouTube and Instagram (@chopdaily).

Follow Nife’s personal Instagram account @itsjustnife.

Flirty Dancing: Shaun

Civil Engineer Shaun was matched with Nife and although they couldn’t talk to one another, he said that he could feel passion in their dance.

Shaun is certainly a busy bee as he lists himself on Instagram as the “Founder of Production Company, a Level 3 Personal Trainer, a Director, Videographer and Photographer.”

Follow Shaun on Instagram, where he has over 1,000 followers, @shaundv.

