Flirty Dancing: Meet Anna and Dan on Instagram - did they end up together?

Flirty Dancing is back in 2019 for its second series. Ashley Banjo plays cupid on the Channel 4 show which brings a bit of romance back to 21st-century dating.

Forget dating apps and online sites, Flirty Dancing sees pairs of singletons come face to face for the first time and without a word exchanged, the couple has to perform a dance together.

Episode 6 of series 2 aired on Friday, December 13th at 8 pm. Anna and Dan and Seretta and Steven were the couples looking for love in episode 6.

So, let’s meet Anna and Dan on Instagram and see what they’re up to today…

Meet Flirty Dancing’s Dan on Instagram

During episode 6 of Flirty Dancing, Dan spoke of his past dealings with anxiety and how striving for perfection could potentially be holding him back from finding love.

According to Dan’s mum, he’s good at anything he tries his hand at, so from the off it looked like Flirty Dancing would be a doddle.

We found 25-year-old Dan on Insta @dburke94 where he has around 500 followers.

Is Anna on Instagram?

Yes, Anna is also on Instagram @annaguzak with over 2,000 followers.

Anna is 24 years old and hails from Poland.

She and Dan got together for an intimate and flirty dance routine to Labrinth’s ‘See Beneath Your Beautiful‘ in Williamson Park, Lancashire.

By the looks of Anna’s Instagram, she’s a model. And aside from a lot of modelling pics, it seems that she’s also done a lot of travelling in her time.

Flirty Dancing: Anna and Dan – are they a couple?

By the looks of both Anna and Dan’s Instagram accounts, they’re not a couple.

Although the pair seemed ecstatic after their dance, it looks like things didn’t pan out romantically afterwards.

Anna loved how Dan “smiled the whole time” and said he had “really cheeky eyes.”

While Dan said that she seemed “really nice and down to earth.”

For now, it looks like the leading lady in Dan’s life is his mum!

