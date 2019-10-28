University of Bristol graduate Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing, you can find her out with friends, making music or watching Masterchef.

You might think that the reality TV world would be done with the dating format, but then a show comes along which proves its the most entertaining and enjoyable form of television out there!

Cue Flirty Dancing, the dating series with a twist which sees real people do their best to find love through their passion for dance.

With Flirty Dancing confirmed to return to Channel 4 this autumn, many fans are wondering when it will actually be back. And after a captivating and heart-warming first series, there are high expectations for the second season.

So, when does Flirty Dancing series 2 start?

The new season of Flirty Dancing will kick off on Friday, November 8th.

It will air slightly earlier than last season at the 8 pm evening slot.

There will be six hour-long episodes this year which means the final episode will air on Friday, December 13th. This is one more episode than last season, meaning more couples dancing their way to romance!

Who will be on Flirty Dancing series 2?

This season of Flirty Dancing will introduce viewers to a whole host of new couples.

Episode one will focus on 23-year-old country music fan Kerry and her potential beau, 26-year-old musician and cheerleading coach Jordan.

Also up in episode 1 is Nife, a customer care advisor and fashion retail assistant Shaun.

The rest of the cast has not yet been revealed but we will keep this page updated with any new information on who is taking on the dating challenge.

Will Ashley Banjo return?

Yes!

Diversity star and fan-favourite Ashley Banjo will be returning to the show as the lead presenter and choreographer. Diversity stars Jordan and Perri will also return to help Ashley on Flirty Dancing.

Speaking about series 2, Ashley told Channel 4:

I loved working with our singles last year, creating something special for each of them and watching the sparks fly. I can’t wait to help create some romance for all our new hopeful daters.

And we can’t wait to see it all unfold either, Ashley!

