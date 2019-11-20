Food Unwrapped Goes Vegan: Seven things we learned from the meat-free show!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

For the last seven years, Food Unwrapped has been delving into the secrets of our favourite foods.

Matt Tebbutt, Jimmy Doherty and Kate Quilton set out each episode to find out more about what we’re all eating every day.

From fad diets to why there are worms in tequila, Channel 4’s Food Unwrapped team leave no food-related stone unturned.

The 21st century has seen a surge in the number of people opting for a vegan lifestyle. Here are seven things we learned from Food Unwrapped Goes Vegan.

Food Unwrapped tries a Beyond Burger

Food Unwrapped Goes Vegan kicks off with Jimmy Doherty attempting to go meat-free while in America.

Jimmy took a load of meat-free Beyond Burgers to a cook-out and as it turns out, Beyond Burgers are ‘real’ enough to dupe a group of American ranch owners.

Vegan food is really expensive

Setting up a ‘market stall’ on UK streets, the public were asked to line up produce based on how much it cost per kilo.

It worked out that soya was the most expensive product. And to everyone’s shock, chicken was the cheapest item per kilogram.

Pigs aren’t that profitable

Matt Tebbutt went to go and check out a live auction of pigs.

The pigs are priced up per kilo and most end up on our supermarket shelves.

It took the farmer around five months to raise the pig costing around £50 per pig and they’re sold at auction for £65. This means that only £15 is made per pig.

We learned what a ‘Blue Zone’ is

While in the USA, Jimmy visited a Blue Zone where life expectancy is higher than normal. The average life expectancy in the area is 90 years old.

Jimmy had a meal with Marike, her husband, Tom, and her friend, Esther, who are all Seventh-day Adventists.

Marike said: “It is our commitment to healthful living. we want to keep our body vibrant, clear-minded.”

The UK public aren’t sure about raising kids vegan

Helen Lawal took to British streets to ask the public what they think of raising children on a vegan diet.

Only slightly more people believed that a vegan diet would be better for kids.

She then went to a school to serve up vegan burgers and learned that a vegan diet is completely devoid of Vitamin B12. As long as Vitamin B12 is supplemented, a vegan diet can be healthy.

The meat industry is no good for the planet

During the programme, it was revealed that the WWF has reported that the meat industry is responsible for a loss of 60% of the world’s biodiversity.

Taking a look at whether going vegan can save the world, Kate investigated further by meeting Joseph Poore.

Joseph whipped out a drone and showed us how much land is required to raise cattle to feed our appetite for beef, in the UK it worked out as 13,000 meters squared to create 100 kg of beef.

Food Unwrapped Goes Vegan: Meat can now be grown in labs

Starting off with a rooster called Ian, scientists were able to take one of his feathers, use his cells and replicate them.

Using robot Heidi, the best food is selected to feed the chicken cells and chicken is grown without killing any animals.

The lab-grown chicken is then deep-fried and Jimmy gave it a taste. He said: “How bizarre, it takes just like chicken.”

