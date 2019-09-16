Food Unwrapped: Meet Helen Lawal - doctor and former beauty queen!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Food Unwrapped is back for a brand new series in 2019!

The show, which takes a look at how our food products are really made, kicked off from September 9th on Channel 4.

Airing at 8:30 pm on Mondays, season 17 of the show takes a look at hemp-based food products, birthday cake icing, pesto, squid and chips, eel trafficking and more.

Featuring in the 2019 series is a woman who combines brains and beauty, Dr Helen Lawal.

Let’s take a look at who the Food Unwrapped doctor is…

Who is Helen Lawal?

Born in Nigeria and raised in Pickering, Yorkshire, Helen is a doctor who specialises in sexual and reproductive health.

However, her talents don’t just stop at being a brain box, Helen has also won awards for her stunning looks.

According to The Sun: “Helen is a former beauty queen, who was crowned Miss Black Britain and became the first mixed-race winner of the Miss York Competition in 2009.”

Helen attended Hull York Medical school and graduated with a medical degree. She also has a degree in sport and exercise science from the University of Leeds.

Is Dr Helen Lawal on Instagram?

Yes! The TV doctor is on Instagram and Twitter.

Dr Helen has almost 2,000 followers on Insta and a further 900 on Twitter. You can follow her under the handles @drhelenlawal and @helenlawal.

According to her Insta bio, Helen is a member of the British Society of Lifestyle Medicine, a health coach, GP and TV presenter. From her Instagram, it doesn’t look as though Helen has a partner – or if she does she wants to keep her private life private.

Helen Lawal on Food Unwrapped 2019

Dr Helen has appeared on Channel 4’s How To Stay Well, How To Lose Weight Well and Britain’s Best Junior Doctor.

In 2019 she’s back for another Channel 4 show, Food Unwrapped.

Co-presenting with Matt Tebbutt, Jimmy Doherty and Kate Quilton, Dr Helen will appear on series 17 of Food Unwrapped which kicked off from September 9th 2019.

