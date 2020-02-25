The new series of Food Unwrapped arrived on Monday (February 24th) which continued to reveal the mass production secrets of some of our favourite food.
For the purpose of that, presenters of the Channel 4 show travel across the world to discover where the meal on our plate comes from.
One of the presenters on the programme is Briony May Williams who also appeared in the 2018 series of The Great British Bake Off.
So who is Briony? Let’s get to know the presenter, including her age, career, social media profiles and more.
Meet Briony May Williams
Briony, 35, is a presenter and baker from Bristol. She studied Spanish and French at Durham University.
After gaining her post-graduate degree from the University of Bristol, Briony became a qualified secondary school teacher in Spanish and French.
The Channel 4 presenter is a writer for Asda’s Good Living magazine where she has a monthly recipe column. In her free time, Briony likes running outdoors and has completed several 10k marathons in the past.
Briony Williams on Bake Off
Briony was a semi-finalist on the 2018 series of Bake Off. During her time on the show, she was praised for her desserts and cakes.
Plus, she was named the star baker during the pastry week challenge.
Briony Williams: Twitter and Instagram
Briony is an active social media user. Find her on Twitter @brionymaybakes and on Instagram under the handle of @brionymaybakes.
Her Instagram is more popular as she has 112k followers, while her Twitter fans are currently 36.1k. Her posts are mostly about her professional gigs and delicious cakes.
Briony on Food Unwrapped
In episode 1 (February 24th) of Food Unwrapped’s series 18, Briony travelled to Suffolk to discover where the nation’s favourite mushy peas come from.
She met with a farm manager who oversaw the production of peas in that area. The two took on a ride across the farm field to see how peas are harvested.
