











Ant Middleton was at the forefront of SAS: Who Dares Wins before the 2022 season. However, as the new series brings in two new staff, Billy and Foxy revealed they haven’t heard from their former co-star.

He has been replaced by new chief instructor Rudy Reyes, while Remi Adeleke joins as another directing staff member. Channel 4 viewers are used to Ant giving the recruits brutal instructions, and bringing them in for deep interviews.

This time though, the series has been totally retransformed. With a new location in Jordan and combining two US workers with UK-based Billy and Foxy, fans have several questions about the gruelling SAS challenge.

So, where is Ant Middleton now and why did he leave the show? Billy and Foxy gave us their take on his exit…

SAS: Who Dares Wins 2022. Picture: Channel 4

Where is Ant Middleton on SAS?

Ant left SAS: Who Dares Wins after ‘personal conduct’ discussions with Channel 4. As reported by Sky, he faced criticism in 2020 over comments he made about the Black Lives Matter protests and COVID-19 restrictions.

In March 2021, he revealed on Twitter that after five years, he decided to leave the show, adding that it has been a “journey he will never forget.” Ant added how he is really excited about the future and urged fans to stay positive.

A Channel 4 statement on his Who Dares Wins was also released, which stated:

Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins. Following a number of discussions, Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct it has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.

He has since been working on other commitments, such as fundraising with LDN Muscle and holding the same chief instructor role on Channel Seven’s SAS Australia.

Billy and Foxy ‘haven’t heard from him’

During the SAS: Who Dares Wins premiere, directing staff Billy Billingham and Jason “Foxy” Fox revealed they had not heard from Ant since he departed from the Channel 4 series. Billy said that he knows Ant can “go on without him.”

He told Reality Titbit that it is sad to see Ant move on but added that he is sure the former chief instructor will be watching the new series. Billy added:

We all get replaced, it doesn’t matter who you are. As a person, I know for a fact he can go on without me. You have to draw your own conclusions. I am the oldest, and happy to be the old bull at the back. If they want me to be the chief instructor then I’ll do it, but it doesn’t matter to us.

Foxy added: “I personally haven’t heard from him, I don’t know if we will or not.”

Who is replacing the former DS?

Rudy, 50, is the new chief instructor on SAS: Who Dares Wins. The Special Forces operator joined the United States Marine Corps and was selected for Marine Recon training with an elite fighting force of only 300 troops.

He was a team leader for over 50 patrols behind enemy lines, and was team leader of the year when he led operations in Fallujah and Ramadhi, Iraq. His unit was also depicted in HBO mini-series Generation Kill, where he played himself.

Since leaving the military in 2005, Rudy has worked in both film and TV. Fans may recognise him as one of the interviewees in the 2020 documentary series Once Upon a Time in Iraq.

Another newbie is Remi Adeleke, a former SEAL who was born in West Africa and brought up in New York City. He joined the Navy in 2002 and later the elite Navy SEAL programme, serving for 13 years on active duty. He said:

Since I departed from the military in 2016 my main focus in life has been to inspire, motivate and educate people— whether through writing, speaking or visual storytelling. Therefore I am very grateful to the SAS: Who Dares Wins team – especially my SOF brothers Billy, Foxy, Rudy – for allowing me to be a part of this unique, inspirational and transformative experience.

