Fans of Friday Night Dinner have patiently been waiting for news on a potential series 6.

The hilarious Channel 4 series has cemented itself as an iconic comedy staple in the UK, offering classic British humour with a host of family characters that we can all relate to in some way or another.

Hopefully not Jim, though!

And now, C4 have confirmed Friday Night Dinner will return for a new season this year. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest season rumours.

Will there be a series 6 of Friday Night Dinner?

Yes!

On May 13th, 2019, Channel 4 confirmed that they will produce a season 6 of Friday Night Dinner.

Series 1 reached colossal viewing figures of 1.5 million before the latest season 5 finished up with similar stats.

Produced by Big Talk Productions, it’s clear that producers are keen to pick up where the figures left off.

Kenton Allen, Big Talk CEO said:

Friday Night Dinner has grown into a monster hit for Channel 4 and it’s incredibly exciting to see the audience growing every season as new viewers fall in love with the antics of the Goodman household.

When will season 6 air?

Season 6 is set to air in March 2020.

Channel 4 has confirmed that the next series will be filmed in late 2019, before airing in early 2020.

Fiona McDermott, Head of Comedy at Channel 4, said:

We’re delighted that audiences love Friday Night Dinner as much as we do at Channel 4 are thrilled that it will be returning.

Series 5 aired six episodes in total and concluded on June 8th, 2018. The next series will also run for six episodes.

Which cast members are returning?

All of them!

Fortunately, there will be no changes to the cast list, with all of your favourite stars returning to their usual roles.

This means Tamsin Greig, Paul Ritter, Simon Bird and Tom Rosenthal returning as the Goodman Family, with Mark Heap as Jim.

It also starred Frances Cuka as Grandma Nelly, who sadly passed away on Sunday, February 16th 2020, aged 83.

Meet Johnny!

Johnny is played by Tom Rosenthal and is one of two brothers, making up the family of four.

The 31-year-old is also an actor on Plebs and a stand-up comedian.

He is starting to appear more on panel shows too, and recently featured on new Comedy Central programme Roast Battle, where he called fellow comedian Chris Ramsey a “Lego haired lesbian”.

Tom also has a very unique Instagram page, where he gifts his 44,000 followers with the same pose in every picture.

Of course, that’s him putting up his fingers in various places across the world.

Genius…

