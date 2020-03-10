Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Celebrity Bake Off returns on our screens tonight (Tuesday, March 10th) in a partnership with the charitable program Stand Up To Cancer.

Cooking in the tent this year are I’m a Celebrity Scarlett Moffatt, This Morning‘s Alison Hammond, Russell Howard, among many more.

The comedian is married to someone out of the media spotlight.

So, who is Russell’s wife? Let’s meet Cerys Morgan, including her career and Twitter!

Meet Cerys Morgan

Cerys is an NHS doctor from London.

She works at the West Middlesex University Hospital in Hounslow.

On her Twitter bio, Cerys says she’s interested in dogs, fitness and medical education. She’s also into football and is a keen fan of the Liverpool Football Club.

Cerys Morgan: Twitter

You can follow Cerys on Twitter under the handle @cerysamorgan1.

Cerys is a regular tweeter with 2.4k followers at the time of writing. She’s a proud owner of her dog named Arch and doesn’t shy away from sharing cute pictures of the pet.

And according to her tweets, Cerys is taking a 6-month break from her career as she will be travelling the world.

Before she embarks on an epic journey across the globe, Cerys took a beginner’s photography class at The London Institute of Photography.

Well, we’ll be all jealous once she starts spamming our Twitter feed with her amazing travels!

Me and Arch post tubegate…both fine! Fixed by a friend, some shandy and a lot of pizza 🥰 pic.twitter.com/eANy6oQMCu — Cerys Morgan (@cerysamorgan1) November 28, 2019

Cerys Morgan and Russell Howard’s relationship

Russell and Cerys have kept their relationship in private for a long time.

The comedian moved from Leamington Spa to London after meeting Cerys and the couple tied the knot in 2019.

Explaining why he likes to keep their relationship out of the media spotlight, Russell told the Telegraph:

I’d rather not speak about her because she has a proper job and I am a clown.

WATCH CELEBRITY BAKE OFF 2020 FROM MARCH 10TH ON CHANNEL 4 AT 8 PM

