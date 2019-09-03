Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The tent is up, whisks at the ready and spatulas in-hand which means only one thing. The Great British Bake Off is officially back for 2019!

Series 3 episode 1 kicked off from Tuesday, August 27th which sees Paul, Noel and Sandi back on our screens, as well as Prue.

Prue has been a judge on the Great British Bake Off since 2017. When the show moved over to Channel 4 she replaced the Queen of baking, Mary Berry.

One thing that really makes Prue Leith recognisable is her wacky selection of glasses.

So, where can you get some just like Prue’s? Let’s see…

Prue Leith’s glasses

Mary Berry’s replacement may be verging on 80 years old but she’s bringing some serious style to the show.

Clearly not one to shy away from colour, Prue often opts for bright oranges, reds, yellows and more when it comes to her wardrobe.

And of course, you shouldn’t ever just stop at clothing. Why not spice up your glasses collection while your at it? Prue also likes to add some off-the-wall accessories to her looks including big necklaces and earrings.

Prue describes her love for colour on her website: “If you get off a train with 200 other people, they will all be wearing coats of black, grey, beige. All through the blackest winter, when we really need jollying up, no one wears the colours that would indeed, cheer them up. Sunshine yellow, orange, emerald, cerulean blue.”

Her glasses worn during her scenes on the Great British Bake Off are designed by the brand Ronit Furst.

Does Prue have her own glasses range?

Yes! The Bake Off judge has her own range of spectacles with both Ronit Furst and glasses designer Kirk & Kirk.

Both ranges of specs are available from many opticians worldwide including Rawlings Opticians and more.

Prue often opts for a more square frame in red or blue, however, her range includes all sorts of colours from turquoise to pink.

The glasses are priced at around £300 a pair and can be ordered online and shipped worldwide.

Great British Bake Off – style icons

As well as Prue’s eye-catching specs, the other Bake Off hosts don’t shy away from daring fashion moves.

Noel Fielding co-hosts the show with Sandi Toksvig who both enjoy repping a striking oversized shirt.

Comedian Noel caught viewers’ eyes when he wore a tiger jumper during the 2019 series of GBBO which turned out to be a lot more expensive than expected!

