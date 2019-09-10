Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Everyone’s favourite baking show is back for 2019. The Great British Bake Off brings with it a brand new batch of hopeful bakers as well as judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.

Episode 1 kicked off from Tuesday, August 27th with cake week which involved over a dozen fruit cakes being made in the tent.

This is the third series on Channel 4 after the show switched over from the BBC.

Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig were the new hosts to the show replacing Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. The Mighty Boosh’s Noel has a heart of gold when it comes to helping out the contestants, so let’s meet the woman who has Noel’s heart.

Who is Lliana Bird?

Lliana Bird is Noel Fielding’s partner. She works as a radio presenter, writer and filmmaker. Her first film, Snapshots, is out in 2019.

Born in London in 1981, Lliana is 38 years old. She’s the co-founder of UK charity Help Refugees and The Kindly Collective.

The Kindly Collective funds and supports grassroots projects to do with women, kids and creatures.

How long have Noel and Lliana been together?

Noel and Lliana’s relationship began in 2010 and have a daughter together named Dali.

It doesn’t look as though the pair have opted to get married, but perhaps they will in the future.

Dali is likely to be around 2 or 3 years old and the family are said to live in Highgate, London.

Meet Lliana on Instagram

Lliana Bird is on Instagram with over 14,000 followers. (@LlianaBird)

Noel’s partner also has around 23,000 Twitter followers and describes herself in her bio as “Writer. Broadcaster. Film Maker. Podcaster. Mother. Co-founder of Help Refugees & Kindly Collective“.

Lliana often takes to Instagram to share photos of herself, promo for her work and dinner photos, of course! It doesn’t look as though Lliana or Noel take to social media to share photos of their family life or child, opting to keep their private life away from the spotlight.

Noel is on Instagram as @noel_fielding with over 600,000 followers.

