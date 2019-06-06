Managing editor at Reality Titbit. "Having covered everything from sport to health and fitness with companies such as Men's Health and HITC, writing about the ridiculous antics of the Made in Chelsea crew is by far the most enjoyable."

Fans of Gemma Collins have grown familiar with the TOWIE star tripping, falling and stumbling her way to fame over the years.

Whether it’s a backwards step at the Teen Choice Awards or a calamitous dive on Strictly Come Dancing, our Gemma knows how to fall head first into the drama.

And that’s why we are super excited to her see physical and mental capabilities put to the test on Celebrity Crystal Maze. Like, literally, we cannot wait!

What is Celebrity Crystal Maze?

Crystal Maze is an adventure game show that sees contestants work their way through a series of team-based obstacles and challenges.

It was extremely popular throughout the 1990s and was brought back to life by presenter Richard Ayoade when it relaunched on Channel 4 in 2017.

There has been one previous celebrity version of the show, which featured Big Narstie in 2018.

When is Gemma Collins on Celebrity Crystal Maze?

Gemma will feature on the special celebrity episode that airs on Friday, June 21st.

It will air at 9 pm on Channel 4, directly before the celebrity version of Gogglebox.

Why are we so excited to see Gemma on the show?

Firstly, she has to contest with the quick-witted nature of presenter Richard Ayoade.

Then, there’s the fact that Gemz will be tested both mentally and physically. She will be put under the pressure of brain-teasing games, forced to work as a ‘team player’ with exemplary communication skills and may even have her balance put under the microscope.

For anyone that knows Gemma Collins, this is a must-watch show.

As if Gemma Collins stacked in on live tv🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KmTaSo8KzV — JF (@jamesfeilden23) January 27, 2019

Who else is on Celebrity Crystal Maze 2019?

It’s a case of two TOWIE stars for the price of one, with Gemma joined by James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Legendary TV personality Carol Vorderman is also on the show alongside comedian Ellie Taylor and TV presenter Rick Edwards.

Roll on June 21st!

WATCH CELEBRITY CRYSTAL MAZE ON FRIDAY, JUNE 21ST ON CHANNEL 4