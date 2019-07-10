Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4 never fails to bring us an exposing documentary or two and that’s exactly what new docu-series Generation Porn is.

The porn industry has changed entirely from what it once was. And the rise of cyberporn has seen figures like never before. According to Channel 4, online porn sites create more internet traffic than Netflix and Twitter combined.

From the instant access porn websites provide to the young people getting paid to make porn, the whole industry has a massive effect on society including general attitudes and even relationships.

So what is Generation Porn on Channel 4? Here’s everything you need to know!

What is Generation Porn on Channel 4?

Channel 4’s brand new series, Generation Porn, kicks off from Wednesday, July 10th 2019.

Generation Porn takes a look at the free porn revolution which started in 2006. Since then accessing porn has been easier than ever, literally at the click of a button.

The docu-series interviews the porn stars, producers and viewers to find out exactly what they think this movement in the industry is doing to society.

How many episodes are there in Generation Porn series 1?

The brand new series is made up of three parts. Episode 1 airs on July 10th.

This isn’t the first time Channel 4 has honed in on the porn industry with the TV channel airing Mum’s Make Porn in 2019.

Episode 1 of Generation Porn features interviews with porn stars 19-year-old Gia and 21-year-old Gianna. As well as that, the show speaks to the creator of one of the most successful porn sites in the world – YouPorn.

What time is Generation Porn on?

The exposing docu-series starts at 10 pm and runs for an hour.

Each week for three weeks the show will air on Wednesdays on Channel 4.

Generation Porn aims to establish what the rise of cyberporn is doing to viewers, and everyone else involved.

The Series Director, Philippa Robinson said: “Through the characters we meet, the juxtaposition of stories and the key exchanges Generation Porn will illustrate how the porn industry exploded and the consequences for all of us.”

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE

WATCH GENERATION PORN ON CHANNEL 4 FROM WEDNESDAY JULY 10TH AT 10 PM.