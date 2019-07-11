Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Generation Porn is a brand new documentary to Channel 4 which takes a look at the porn industry in 2019. Cyberporn – which emerged in 2006 – has totally changed the game when it comes to porn and the three-part series uncovers what effect this industry is having on today’s society.

The biggest porn website in the world, Porn Hub, has 92 million visitors a day. So what’s life like for the people who star in the films and their families, the people who direct them and the viewers that watch them?

The docu-series interviews people involved in all aspects of the porn industry – even the families who disapprove of what their children are doing.

Gianna, who is 21 years old, features in episode 1 of the series and her parents aren’t keen on her new career choice. So who is Generation Porn’s Gianna Dior? We found her on Instagram!

Who is Generation Porn’s Gianna Dior?

Gianna Dior is a porn star from the Andalusia, Alabama, USA.

She was studying psychology at university but was approached by a porn agent through dating-app Tinder.

The 21-year-old now lives in LA for her career. However, she said in an interview with Penthouse Magazine that she’d prefer to live in the Pacific Northwest.

Generation Porn details how Gianna has experienced some friction with her parents over her job choice.

She added in the Penthouse interview that she plans on being in the porn industry until she’s on her deathbed and Gianna looks to have had a lot of success in her career so far being awarded Penthouse’s Pet Of The Year in 2019.

Gianna Dior on Instagram

The 21-year-old has two Instagram accounts. The first is her main one (@dior_gianna) which has over 380,000 followers.

Gianna’s second Insta account has over 100,000 followers and is said to exist as a “back up” in case her main one gets deleted “again”. You can follow her @xoxo_giannadior.

She often posts pics of herself posing in lingerie and includes snaps which appear to be linked to videos she has starred in.

As well as many raunchy images, Gianna throws in a few ‘normal’ looking photos of herself feeding a monkey or at Disneyland.

Who else stars in Generation Porn?

Gianna’s roommate Gia, who’s 19-years-old also features in the documentary trilogy.

As well as the actors in porn films, the Channel 4 docu-series speaks to parents and their children who are watching porn in 2019, the film directors and more.

Episode 1 of Generation Porn kicks off from July 10th at 10 pm on Channel 4. However, if you miss an episode you can catch up on the ALL4 Player.

