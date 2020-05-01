Filiz is a film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

Thanks to dating shows, filmed in hot and sunny locations, we get to forget that the furthest we can travel right now is to the living room or the garden.

First Dates Hotel has returned for series 5 in 2020, set in a luxury resort close to the gorgeous Amalfi coast.

Like every season, a new line-up of contestants has signed up on the Channel 4 series to look for a romantic partner. And what a better way to meet your other half than in a dreamy destination like Italy.

One of the singletons looking for love is Georgia Rose. So, let’s meet Georgia on Instagram and get to know her age and career better!

Meet Georgia Rose

Georgia, 27, is an estate agent from Leicester.

Speaking on the Channel 4 series, the brunette explained that she puts an extra effort into her appearance since her job requires meeting new people every day.

Georgia revealed that she dated both men and women in the past and she was in a 6-year relationship with her ex.

Though she said she’s attracted to women, the First Dates Hotel star said she sees her future with a husband and a dog. Georgia said:

I haven’t totally ruled out women but I’m more attracted to men and I see myself in the future with a husband and kids and a nice little dog.

Georgia on First Dates Hotel

Unexpectedly, Georgia rekindled with an old friend of hers, Rachael, who she knows from Leicester.

The two met on social media and follow each other on Instagram, but this was the first time they’ve met in public.

Later in the episode, Georgia and Rachael went met for a dinner with their dates, though they couldn’t stop looking at each other. Guess, that’s the spark Georgia was looking for…

Are Georgia and Rachael dating now?

Unconfirmed!

The series has just started so there’s nothing official on their relationship out there yet.

However, things are definitely heating up between the two, so they should reveal more in the upcoming episodes.

Follow Georgia on Instagram

We found Georgia on Instagram! Unfortunately, her Insta profile is private at the time of publication.

With nearly 500 posts, the First Dates Hotel star has over 1,580 followers, but that figure could definitely rise if her account is open to the public.

You can find her under the handle @georgiarosew. On her bio, she says she’s based in Cheltenham now, so she might have moved after she filmed First Dates Hotel.

WATCH FIRST DATES HOTEL 2020 SERIES THURSDAYS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

