Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If there’s anything that Noel Fielding is recognised for it’s his eclectic style.

Shortly followed by Noel hilarious sense of humour, his fashion sense is certainly eye-catching.

According to NME.com, in 2017 Noel was actually “banned from wearing black” on GBBO.

And after a mirage of dog shirts, tiger jumpers and more on Great British Bake Off 2019, he’s gone back to black in episode 7.

Viewers of the show couldn’t work out whether Noel Fielding was wearing a black jacket, jumper or bin bag. But for anyone who loved his look, here’s how to match Noel’s style.

What jumper is Noel wearing on GBBO?

It looks like Noel is wearing a Givenchy “black star patch sweater”.

However it doesn’t seem that the top is readily available online.

Many viewers of the Great British Bake Off took to Twitter to mention the similarities between Noel’s top and David Rose’s jumper from Canadian sitcom Schitt’s Creek.

SEE ALSO: How to buy Noel Fielding’s dog shirt – Great British Bake Off!

Buy a similar top to Noel Fielding

Designer fashion outlet Farfetch sells a ‘star applique sweatshirt’ by Givenchy which is similar to Noel’s Festival Week look.

You can bag yourself the jumper online here for £475.

The general style of the jumper is similar to that of the Mighty Boosh star, however it’s not in the same fabric as Noel’s which looks like it’s faux leather.

Are there any other Givenchy jumpers in the same style as Noel’s?

Although the exact jumper that Noel is wearing can’t be found, there is a Givenchy jumper available which features vinyl in its design.

Rokit.co.uk sells a ‘Givenchy Paris black wool jumper’ which looks to have vinyl stripes across it much in the same style as Noel’s.

The jumper is available to purchase online for £175. Noel’s exact jumper could well be a one-of-a-kind or sold out item as he often wears one-off pieces on the show.

SEE ALSO: Noel Fielding as a flapper girl: Bake Off star embraces 1920s theme!

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKE OFF EVERY TUESDAY NIGHT AT 8 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE