Mo Gilligan’s Lateish Show is brand new to 2019. The comedian used to be a part of The Big Narstie Show but now he’s gone solo and it looks to be paying off.

If you’re looking for no more than a laugh on a Friday night then Channel 4 is the place to be with The Lateish Show airing at 10 pm.

The show is hilarious, with ridiculous jokes and sketches playing out including the surreal moment that Danny Dyer, Joe Lycett and Maya Jama sand nursery rhymes such as Twinkle Twinkle Little Star on national TV.

Mo’s officially bringing the fun back to Friday nights and of course, everyone wants a piece of the action.

So how can you get Mo Gilligan Lateish Show tickets? We’ve done the hard bit for you…

Mo Gilligan Lateish Show tickets

To bag yourself a seat at The Lateish Show, you can request audience tickets online through Applause Store here.

Just select your chosen date and if there’s availability, you should get tickets no problem.

You have to be 18 years old and up to appear on the show and filming takes place from around 6 pm at the BBC Television Centre in London, so you’ll need to be able to get there.

How much do tickets to The Lateish Show cost?

As if The Lateish Show couldn’t get any better, tickets to be part of the audience are free.

The only thing you’ll probably need for the show is some guts as you never know who might be asked to partake in the show – Mo likes a bit of audience involvement, so don’t be shy.

Plus, with the Lateish Show VIP attending each week, you could be sitting with the likes of a Z list celebrity if you’re lucky!

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan: Guests

Series 1 of Mo Gilligan’s The Lateish Show has been a hit so far with many viewers taking to Twitter to praise the comedian on his TV programme.

The Lateish Show has seen the likes of Kelis, Jada Pinkett-Smith, Danny Dyer, David Schwimmer, Joe Lycett, Ricky Wilson, Mel B, Maya Jama and Tyson Fury join Mo on stage.

Episodes 5 and 6 of the show will see Ashley Banjo and Tom Davis on The Lateish Show, too.

WATCH THE LATEISH SHOW WITH MO GILLIGAN EVERY FRIDAY NIGHT ON CHANNEL 4 AT 10 PM FROM JULY 19TH 2019.

