Get to know Dave and Shirley from Gogglebox: Age to kids and careers!

In 2013, the TV schedule was totally revolutionised as a programme was launched which was centred around watching people catch up with the week’s telly – Gogglebox.

The time has officially come for Gogglebox to launch once again. Airing on Friday nights at 9 pm on its home of Channel 4, series 25 kicks off on February 25th.

The families, couples, besties who we love to watch watching TV are back, too! Some, like Dave and Shirley, have been on the show for many series and make Gogglebox for tonnes of viewers.

So, let’s get to know Dave and Shirley Griffiths from Gogglebox a little more: Age, careers and kids.

Gogglebox: Dave and Shirley’s ages

Dave and Shirley are staples to Gogglebox. The Welsh couple – who are well-known for Shirley’s hair-do and Dave’s awkward sitting position – have been on the show since 2015.

Now, they’re appearing on the fifteenth series of the show.

Going off a 2018 article from Celebs Now, Dave is 63 years old while his wife, Shirley is 65.

The pair enjoy winding each other up on the Channel 4 show but it looks like that’s what true love looks like as they’ve been married over 40 years!

Do the Goggleboxers have children?

Yes! Gogglebox couple Dave and Shirley are parents.

According to Celebs Now, they have two children together, forty-four-year-old Simon and thirty-six-year-old Gemma.

Caerphilly couple Dave and Shirl are also parents to a furbaby named Blue. Blue is a French Bulldog who has been featured on their Twitter feed a fair few times.

Happy #Gogglebox day, see you later at HQ, having a little drink to day our anniversary XXXX pic.twitter.com/oH9RWv7aW9 — Dave And Shirley (@DaveAndShirley) November 15, 2019

Dave and Shirley: Jobs

Of course, Gogglebox isn’t Dave and Shirl get up to. They also have careers outside of the Channel 4 show.

According to Glamour Magazine, Dave works as a cleaner in a factory, while Shirley works in retail.

You can see Dave going about his day at work on the couple’s Twitter feed (@DaveAndShirley) – they have around 34,000 followers in 2020.

