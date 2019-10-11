Get to know Sarah Keyworth: Age, partner and the Coach Trip star's career!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Brendan Sheerin and his Coach Trip are back for a second celebrity series of the show.

Celebrity Coach Trip brings the most unlikely famous faces together and the 2019 show is no different.

Social media prankster Arron Crascall, reality TV’s finest including Vicky Pattison and Scott Thomas, 90’s singers Cleo and Yonah Higgins, as well as comedian Sarah Keyworth, are starring in series 2.

The pair’s dry sense of humour looks to have got them through the first couple of episodes. So let’s meet Sarah Keyworth – age, partner and more!

Sarah Keyworth – age

Celebrity Coach Trip contestant Sarah is 25 years old. The comedian was born in Nottingham in 1994.

In 2019 she’s in a relationship with fellow comedian Catherine Bohart, 30. The pair met in 2015 and live in London.

Speaking to The Guardian, Sarah revealed the ‘funniest meal she’d ever had’ and the subject of Catherine came up. She said: “My girlfriend once made me some unsuccessful French onion soup. We were pretty early on in our relationship so I ate it out of politeness until she tried it and said it was rancid.”

Sarah’s comedy career

Although Sarah comes across pretty chilled on Celebrity Coach Trip series 2, she’s a total hoot. And her constant subtle jokes don’t go unmissed by a lot of the cast including Vicky Pattison and James ‘Arg’ Argent.

Sarah has won multiple awards for her comedic performances including a Herald Angel Award, a Pleasance Theatre award, a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and Best Show 2019 at Leicester Comedy Festival.

Today she has over 4,000 followers on Instagram (@sarah_keyworth), almost 7,000 on Twitter (@sarahkcomedy) and is currently touring with her show ‘Pacific’. For tour dates visit Sarah’s website here.

What did Brendan make of Sarah and Francis?

On meeting Made in Chelsea’s Francis Boulle and his BFF Sarah, Brendan commented that they seemed a bit quiet.

Brendan said: “I thought there was something wrong with her. Thought she was ill. So quiet. And I looked at Francis and I thought, has someone died?”

Sarah joked: “That’s just our faces, innit.”

