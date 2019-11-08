Gogglebox 2019: Meet the Plummer brothers on Instagram!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

There’s nothing like celebrating the end of the week with a tasty takeaway and a nice dose of Gogglebox.

The Channel 4 show airs every Friday night at 9 pm and has been a huge hit with viewers since it first hit our TV screens in 2013.

Quite often, Gogglebox cast members become something of celebrities in their own right.

Scarlett Moffatt is the perfect example of a Gogglebox star who’s gone on to have success no one could have expected. Let’s meet the Plummer brothers on Instagram from Gogglebox 2019!

Meet Tremaine on Instagram

Repping around 3,000 followers on Instagram is Gogglebox’s very own Tremaine Plummer.

You can follow Tremaine under the handle @trem_vi. The TV star often takes to social media to share gym posts, OOTD pics, casual selfies and family snaps.

Tremaine is a Ujima radio presenter, men’s style enthusiast, music junky, trainer collector, watch enthusiast and critically acclaimed chef according to Instagram. And like his brothers, he’s a dad.

Tremaine and his brothers are also on Twitter with 14.2k followers as @Goggleboxbros.

READ MORE: Gogglebox: Leeds sisters’ weight gain – viewers won’t stop talking about Ellie and Izzi!

Tristan Plummer: Instagram

Gogglebox’s Tristan is on Instagram as @trissy101. He has almost 8,000 followers.

Tristan writes in his Instagram bio: “I’m A Father First… And Everything Else After That.”

By the looks of his Insta account, Tristan has two children – a son and one daughter.

A report from the Radio Times states that Tristan plays as a winger for Hereford FC.

Gogglebox 2019 brothers: Meet Twaine on Instagram

You can follow Twaine Plummer on Instagram @twaineaplummer where he has over 3,400 followers.

Twaine is also a father but doesn’t post so much about his family life to Instagram.

He’s a barber and cites Crepsncuts in his Insta bio. All three of the brothers hail from Bristol.

Twaine also presents the breakfast show on Ujima Radio every Monday. And Twaine is also said to play football for Bradford FC according to the Radio Times.

LOVERS TIFF: Who are John and Beryl from Gogglebox? Do they have jobs and where do they live?

WATCH GOGGLEBOX ON FRIDAY NIGHTS AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE