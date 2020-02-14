Filiz is a freelance film and TV journalist with a flair for everything related to reality soaps and showbiz. When she's not busy creating entertainment news content she loves spending time in nature, reading non-fiction books, eating comfort food and travelling.

We’ve missed finishing the work week with a dose of Gogglebox every Friday evening.

The much-loved Channel 4 family programme will finally be back for series 15 later this month and we simply can’t wait.

It’s not the same without the armchair experts and their witty insight into some of the best shows on telly, right?

So here’s everything you need to know about Gogglebox 2020, as well as the start date and episode guide.

Gogglebox 2020: Start date

Gogglebox returns with series 15 on Friday, February 21st.

And just like previous series, the show will air on Channel 4 at 9 pm.

Gogglebox 2020: Episode guide

The show regularly airs at 9 pm on Channel 4, so this should be the case for the show’s 2020 edition.

Previously, Gogglebox has run for 15 episodes and the new series should have at least 15 instalments.

In 2019, Channel 4 even delighted fans to a special festive edition of Gogglebox. Our Gogglebox favourites commented on shows such as Gavin and Stacey and Strictly Come Dancing Christmas Special.

The armchair experts also offered their insight on BBC One’s Dracula and Jamie’s Easy Christmas Countdown.

Gogglebox 2020: Who’s back?

The show is yet to reveal the full cast for class 2020, but some of our favourites will definitely return.

Based on this Channel 4 listing for the first two episodes, London pals Amira and Iqra, as well family duo Jenny and Lee are all back.

