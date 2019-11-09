Gogglebox: Old ladies Mary and Marina reveal their age during series 14 - viewers can't believe it!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Gogglebox has become something of a Channel 4 staple since its release in 2013.

The show was nothing like viewers had seen before as we’re essentially watching people watch TV. But the show isn’t just about TV according to All3Media boss Farah Ramzan Golant. Speaking to the Evening Standard she said: “The show is about people’s lives, their relationships, their living rooms and the way children and parents talk about TV.”

Whether the show has us in stitches or floods of tears, it’s certainly entertaining. And now in 2019, the show is onto its fourteenth series.

Mary and Marina are a duo on the show that often have viewers in hysterics. So, let’s take a look at Gogglebox’s favourite old ladies’ age.

Who are Mary and Marina?

Mary and Marina are Gogglebox 2019’s oldest duo.

The pair met while living at the St Monica Trust retirement village in Bristol eight years ago. And this is where they both still live today.

During series 14 episode 9 of Gogglebox Mary revealed that she’s 90 years old.

Viewers of the show took to Twitter on November 8th to share their shock at how old the Goggleboxer is. One Tweeted: “Did Mary just say she’s 90?! She looks amazing!”

When did the ladies join the cast?

Mary and Marina joined the Gogglebox cast in 2016.

The newbies to series 8 have been on the show for six seasons in 2019.

In an interview with The St Monica Trust, Mary and Marina explained how they were discovered while on their way to do some shopping at Asda.

Marina was approached by a researcher for the show and was asked if she had a friend. Marina said: “And like that, Mary came round the corner on her scooter.”

Are Mary and Marina married?

Gogglebox duo Mary and Marina are both widowed.

The pair aren’t shy of making a cheeky comment or two. Episode 9 of series 14 saw Marina call Mary a flirt. Mary said: “Yeah, but I might be 90 but I reckon I could teach him a trick or two.”

Unfortunately, neither Mary nor Marina has Twitter or Instagram like many of the other Gogglebox cast.

