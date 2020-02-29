Gogglebox: Pete, Sophie and Chuckle Brothers link explained!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Fridays just aren’t quite the same without a weekly dose of Channel 4’s Gogglebox.

The fifteenth season of the show started from February 21st 2020 airing on Friday nights at the usual time of 9 pm.

The Channel 4 show brings some real characters to our TV screens, from Sandra Martin to Stephen Webb, Goggleboxers are TV critics but some could potentially make it as comics with some of their commentaries.

Pete and Sophie are Gogglebox fan favourites. So what’s their link to The Chuckle Brothers?

Pete and Sophie Gogglebox

Pete and Sophie Sandiford are fan favourites of the show. The brother-sister duo joined the Gogglebox cast in 2017.

The Goggleboxers hail from Blackpool.

Career-wise, Sophie works in retail while Pete works in insurance. And the pair have more siblings, too. They have another sister, Lucy, and a brother, Harry.

Gogglebox: Pete and Sophie – Chuckle Brothers link

Now, we knew that Pete and Sophie had star quality, but a link to The Chuckle Brothers? That’s something else.

As it turns out, Paul Chuckle is actually Sophie and Pete’s uncle.

Paul took to Twitter in 2019 to share a family snap with the hashtag “proud uncle” in the caption.

Pete also took to Instagram to share a snap of himself and his sister as youngsters with The Chuckle Brothers following the news of Barry Chuckle’s passing in 2018.

I was today years old when I realised their uncle was Paul Chuckle! #Gogglebox #GoggleboxFriday https://t.co/UftRH7cWmj — lindsay (@pocohantos) February 28, 2020

Meet Pete and Sophie on Instagram

Yes. Pete and Sophie are on both Instagram and Twitter.

Follow Pete on Insta @sandifordpete where he has around 50,000 followers. You can find the Goggleboxer on Twitter under the same handle.

You can find Sophie on Instagram, too, @sophiesandiford1. Sophie has almost 60,000 followers as of February 2020.

