Gogglebox 2019 kick-started its 14th season on Friday night (September 13th) and welcomed us to newbie TV critics Paige and Sally.

The duo joined a long list of famous Channel 4 faces such as The Worthingtons and Saddiqui family as they dissected everything from Paul Cattermole’s appearance on First Dates Hotel (yes, that actually happened) to the latest ongoings with Brexit.

Who are newbies Paige and Sally? Where do they live? And what do fans make of them so far?

Who are Paige and Sally?

Newbies Paige and Sally are from Birmingham and join the show as Gogglebox’s latest mother and daughter combo.

Paige is 23 years old and works as a business development manager.

Sally is 53 years old is a carer for the elderly and disabled.

What have Googlebox fans made of them?

Fans have loved Paige and Sally’s honest and frank chats about food, with Sally admitting that she has zero “portion control” when it comes to cooking and serving home meals.

Paige added that she’d hate leaving a meal still hungry as she’d have to “stop off for a cheeseburger”.

Their thick Birmingham accents have hooked in fans while others simply wanted to know where the girls get their clothes from.

New Paige and Sally love the Birmingham accent #Gogglebox — Masato Jones 🇬🇧🇯🇵 (@masato_jones) September 13, 2019

I REALLY want to know where Paige’s jumper is from!!!! — Jo Davidson (@jo_davidson1977) September 14, 2019

Which other new families have joined?

Series 14 has also welcomed new families in Sue (64) and Steve (64) from London and David (74) and Emma (37) from Liverpool.

Gogglebox series 14 full-cast: Mary and Marina

The beloved duo of Mary and Marina are national treasures.

Mary is 88 years old while Marina is 82 and they both live at the St Monica Trust residents village in Bristol.

They were actually snapped up by a Gogglebox researcher while on their weekly grocery shop in Asda!

Dave and Shirley

The beloved duo Dave and Shirley have been around since 2015 and always gain plenty of air time thanks to their hilarious ability to bounce off one other.

Even their names are perfect!

Dave ‘n’ Shirley have been married for over 40 years and have two children, Simon, 42, and Gemma, 34.

Shirley works in retail while chirpy Dave is a cleaner in a factory.

The Siddiqui Family

The Siddiqui Family are another iconic Gogglebox family and have been on the show since its inception.

Sid, Umar and Baasit are the analytical trio and all hail from Derby.

Sid moved to the UK when he was 16 and actually has two daughters and three sons, along with a wife. It’s only the boys who are brave enough to appear on Gogglebox 2019!

Ellie and Izzy

Ellie and Izzy are best friends from Leeds, who are usually hidden among pizza boxes and bottles of wine.

Izzy is mum to a four-year-old boy and the pair hook up for filming, living in separate houses in real life.

Giles and Mary

Gile and Mary should technically be referred to as Giles Wood and Mary Killen – they’d definitely prefer it that way!

Having joined in 2015, they are definitely the viewers’ favourite married the couple. Eccentric and hilariously unenergetic, the couple from Wiltshire always refer to each other by their prim and proper first names or the nickname ‘Nutty’.

Mary actually used to be a model, where she met Giles while he was studying at Wimbledon Art School!

Pete and Sophie

Siblings Pete and Sophie Sandford joined the show in 2017.

Pete is the older bro, 25, while Soph is two years younger.

The McCormick Family

Scott, Georgia and Isaac make up the McCormick family and they’ve been around since 2016.

Interestingly, mum Georgia is a hairdressing tutor and husband Scott is an aeronautical engineer having spent over 20 years in the RAF.

The Malone Family

The five-strong Malone family consists of Tom, Julie, Tom junior and Shaun.

Renown for a coffee table of treats and Tom’s stern face, the family have been part of the series since 2014.

Tom junior is perhaps the most interesting of the fab five, a street dance choreographer by trade – he even worked with the Black Eyes Peas.

Jenny and Lee

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley are both from Hull and have been best friends for over 20 years after meeting in a local pub.

No Gogglebox duo has as much chemistry as these two with Jenny having to persuade her pal to join the show after he initially declined the opportunity.

Tremaine, Twaine and Tristan and Marcus

The boys from Bristol are football mad with Twaine Plummer a professional footballer for Bradford City and Tristan a semi-pro winger for Hereford FC.

They are all brothers.

Daniel and Stephen

Brighton couple Daniel Lustig and Stephen will also feature in series 14.

Stephen is best known for appearing alongside former partner Chris Ashby-Steed, who left the programme in 2018.

Pete and Lynne

Pete and Lynne have been in and out of the show over the years but we’re super happy that they’re around for Gogglebox 2019.

Outside of Gogglebox, the couple have fostered 68 children over the years, with 15-year-old biological son George Gilbey often appearing on the show.

The Woerdenweber Family

Instantly recognisable as the gothic and heavy metal family, head of the family is German-born Ralf Woerdenweber with wife Viv and 21-year-old daughter Eve.

The Woerdenweber’s are from Tranmere. Of course, Ralf is in a heavy metal band, fronting as the drum player for Citizen Zen.

Marcus, Mica, Sachelle and Shuggy

Mica and the gang have been around since series 1, offering a laid back approach to the TV analytics.

You can follow them on Twitter under @Mica_And_The_Gang.

The Michael Family

The Michael family have been on the series since series 1 although missing out on season 5.

The family is made up of mum and dad Andrew and Carolyne with son Louis. However, either both or one of Louis’s sisters, Alex and Catheryne, have been known to pop in.

They are based in Brighton.

Amira and Iqra

Amira and Iqra are new to the scene having only arrived in 2017’s series 10.

The duo are often joined by the third musketeer Amani. You can follow Amira, a huge K-pop fan, on Instagram under @amira_gogglebox.

