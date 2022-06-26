











Fans of Celebrity Gogglebox went wild on Friday night after we saw some pretty familiar faces, including First Dates star Fred Siriex. However, it wasn’t Fred that fans were so excited to see, it was his fiancée, Fruitcake, who Celebrity Gogglebox fans have almost never had a glimpse of.

During the episode, the maître d’hôtel owner – who rose to fame on the Channel 4 dating show – was seen cosied up on the sofa with his soon-to-be other half, Fruitcake.

Fred Siriex and Fruitcake. Picture: Gogglebox Channel 4

Fred and Fruitcake snuggled up for some great telly

It was revealed TV star Fred, 50, and his fiancée Fruitcake would be taking part in Celebrity Gogglebox earlier this year. Audiences were buzzing to finally see them together.

During this week’s episode, wearing a light blue loungewear suit, Fred could be seen lying down and resting his feet on his fiancée, Fruitcake, who repped a green jumpsuit.

In true Celebrity Gogglebox fashion, Fred and Fruitcake giggled as they reacted to the popular moments of this week’s hits.

Fans went wild for Fred and Fruitcake

Fans of the show went wild when the couple appeared on-screen. They took to social media to celebrate the couple on the show. On Twitter one person wrote:

I already love having Fruitcake and Fred on the show #CelebrityGogglebox. Twitter

Others who hadn’t seen Fruitcake before were happy to see her make her debut and said:

Oh is that Fred’s Mrs? Well of course he would have impeccable taste in ladies, as well as everything else! Twitter

Others shared their love for Fred’s fiance saying, “Oh my god, I love Fruitcake”, or, “Fruitcake says it like it is. I love it.”

"You really need to try the Caribbean fruitcake"

"I am"

Love Fred and Fruitcake #celebritygogglebox — Emma Fisher 🇪🇺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🏳️🖤❤🧡💚💙 (@fisemganbo) June 24, 2022

Fred and Fruitcake’s relationship

We first heard of Fruitcake back in 2018 when Fred revealed he was dating a new woman. In the news we found he had adorably nicknamed her “fruitcake.” However, he has never revealed her real name or what she does for a living, despite her appearing on TV and social media with him.

The couple got engaged in March 2020. They were due to get married in 2021 but were forced to delay it due to the pandemic.

Previously speaking on Good Morning Britain, Fred said: “Well we are waiting to see when we can travel as it’s important to have friends and family there.”

The couple is still yet to get married but they are apparently planning a stunning wedding in Jamaica. We have no doubt it will definitely be worth the wait.

