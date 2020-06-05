Eve spends her days writing about TV and film, music, and practically every reality TV show under the sun. When she’s not writing you can find her out with friends, making music or attending events for the brand.

Celebrity Gogglebox kicked off last year as a Stand Up to Cancer special, but quickly became one of the hottest shows of the summer. Now, the show is back on our screens for its second series from Friday, June 5th on Channel 4.

There are many brand new duos joining the cast this season, along with returning favourites such as Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie.

One of the new pairs of Goggleboxers are KSI and S-X, two musicians and Internet personalities who have collaborated with one another numerous times.

So, who are KSI and S-X? We thought we’d do some digging into the new Celebrity Gogglebox stars to find out more about them.

KSI and S-X join Celebrity Gogglebox 2020

This season will see nine Gogglebox duos. They are: Nick and Liv, Nicola and Ella, Denise and Eddie, Eamonn and Ruth, Stacey and Joe, Zoe and Woody, Harry and Sandra, Laura and Iain, and finally KSI and S-X.

From the looks of S-X and KSI’s Instagrams, they can’t wait to be on the show.

S-X wrote on Insta: “get ready to laugh hard with me and @ksi.”

KSI added: “Ya boy is gonna be on @c4gogglebox with @producersx Starts this Friday at 9pm on @channel4 #celebritygogglebox”

Who is KSI?

KSI has slowly crept up on the public, shifting from an Internet personality to a household name.

The 26-year-old is a YouTuber, rapper and co-founder of the British YouTube group known as the Sidemen.

In 2018, KSI hit the headlines as he organised a boxing match against American YouTube star Logan Paul. This amateur match saw them battle it out at the Manchester Arena. They then held a rematch in 2019 which was held at the Los Angeles Staples Centre. This professional match saw the two YouTube stars fight it out once more, after drawing in the previous match.

There were tonnes of celebrities in attendance for the rematch, such as Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa and even Mike Tyson.

Meet S-X

You might not instantly recognise S-X, but he is responsible for creating some of the most exciting music about.

S-X is a 27-year-old record producer, singer and songwriter originally from Wolverhampton. He rose to prominence aged just 15 years old, when he created a Grime instrumental which was used by the likes of D Double E.

S-X, whose real name is Sam Andrew Gumbley, collaborates frequently with KSI as a producer and songwriter.

However, his most notable work is on Childish Gambino’s Grammy nominated album Because the Internet. S-X was responsible for the album’s drum programming.

