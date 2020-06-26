Celebrity Gogglebox has rolled on from the original version of the Channel 4 reality series, letting viewers peek into the homes of celebs during lockdown. The second series kicked off on Friday, June 5th.

Although there are familiar faces back on the Gogglebox sofa such as Shaun and Bez, there are also plenty of new celebrities joining the show. We have radio DJ Zoe Ball and her Circle winning son Woody, Nick Grimshaw and his niece Liv, plus music and internet stars KSI and S-X.

But mid-way through filming, the Channel 4 series is switching up its cast, introducing new duos to the sofa.

One pairing joining the series is Susanna Reid and Robert Rinder. While people may recognise Susanna from ITV’s breakfast show Good Morning Britain, Robert may not immediately jump out to viewers. So, we thought it best to find out more about Robert Rinder as he begins his stint on Celebrity Gogglebox.

Who is Robert Rinder?

Robert Rinder is best known for his work as Judge Rinder. He started his work on the ITV reality courtroom series in 2014 when he was still practicing as a barrister.

Robert graduated with a first-class degree in politics and modern history from the University of Manchester. By 2001, Robert was called to the bar and began his pupillage at 2 Paper Buildings. When qualified, Robert was a barrister at 2 Hare Court in London.

His speciality lay with international fraud, money laundering and other forms of financial crime. Since 2010, Robert Rinder has been involved with the prosecution of alleged bribery, corruption, and fraud in British Oversees Territories such as Turks and Caicos.

Robert and Susanna on Celebrity Gogglebox

Good Morning Britain presenter and columnist Susanna wrote about why her and Robert were appearing on Celebrity Gogglebox this summer.

In her column for the Daily Mail on Wednesday, June 24th, Susanna noted that the friends take an annual trip to Ibiza. Given the global pandemic, they have cancelled those holiday plans and are hitting the sofa instead.

Susanna wrote: “Gogglebox is as much about your relationship — and your favourite tipple — as it is about TV. So that’s a kir royale for Rob, a soft drink for me and a bowl of water for Rob’s bulldog.”

Do Robert and Susanna live together?

No.

Although many of the celebrities who are couples have been quarantining together, there have been questions about the filming for those who don’t live together.

Robert and Susanna are filming Celebrity Gogglebox from Robert Rinder’s house. It is unknown if Robert lives with anyone else, as he ended his civil partnership with Seth Cummings in 2018. But hopefully we will get to see much of Rob’s bulldog who is going to be the third guest on the Gogglebox sofa!

