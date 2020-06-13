Ellissa is a freelance pop culture journalist about to graduate from Goldsmiths university. When she’s not busy writing she loves everything fashion related - you’ll find her reading blogs, scrolling through Instagram and doing lots of shopping.

Last night we all tuned in for the second installment of Celebrity Gogglebox 2020.

The guests watched a variety of comedic, serious and emotion shows from Amazon’s new Little Fires Everywhere to England’s 1966 World Cup Win and not forgetting the absolutely hilarious Naked Attraction.

One person who had us laughing all night long was Johnny Vegas.

But who was the woman who appeared alongside him?

Who is Johnny Vegas?

Michael Joseph Pennington, better known as Johnny Vegas is a British comedian and actor.

The 50 year old is best know for starring in the comedy series Benidorm, and many people love him for his angry rants, surreal humour and husky voice.

He has also been involved in a lot of comedy shows on Channel 4, BBC and ITV.

Who is Bev Dixon?

In Celebrity Gogglebox, Johnny appears alongside a woman, and many viewers have been left wondering exactly who she is.

I can reveal that no, it is not his wife. It is actually in fact his PA!

Beverly Dixon is Johnny’s personal assistant and friend. Her Twitter is @celebrityPA and her bio reads: “Long suffering assistant to @JohnnyVegasReal.”

Johnny Vegas designed a face mask to raise money for Great Ormond Street

Johnny Vegas is extremely passionate about his charity work.

He has designed a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic to raise money for Great Ormond Street Children’s hospital.

By one of the limited edition face masks here.