Celebrity Gogglebox is back in 2023 and there are some new faces on the sofa to meet including Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert. The duo joins a host of newcomers to the Channel 4 show including Katherine Ryan and Bobby Koostra, and Chris Packham and his stepdaughter, Megan.

Beverley and Adam are ready to get their Gogglebox on from June 23. The series is set to air Friday nights from June 16. The TV-watching celebs will get to voice their opinions and commentate along as they feast their eyes on all kinds of shows from The Yorkshire Vet to The 1% Club.

Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Beverley and Adam join Celebrity Gogglebox

On June 22, 2023, Channel 4‘s Gogglebox Twitter account announced that they were “Starstruck” that two newbies were joining the “Celebrity Gogglebox family.”

Talented and award-winning singing stars Beverley Knight and Adam Lambert officially join the show’s cast for season 5.

The stars are joined by the likes of Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston, Denise van Outen, Melanie C, and Shaun Ryder on Celebrity Gogglebox in 2023.

Who is Beverley Knight?

Beverley Knight is a British singer who hails from Wolverhampton. She’s 50 years old and is well-known for her many hits in the R’n’B, Soul, and Neo Soul genres.

Some of Beverley’s biggest hits include Shoulda Woulda Coulda, Keep This Fire Burning, Greatest Day, and Shape Of You.

The singer has been touring since 2002 and still is today. She was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire for services to music in 2006.

During her career, Beverley has been awarded MOBO awards and Urban Music awards. She also ventured into theatre performing and won more awards. The star won a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical for her role in Sylvia.

Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Adam Lambert joins the Gogglebox sofa

Not only one musical powerhouse joins the Celebrity Gogglebox sofa in 2023. Beverley is joined by Adam Lambert on the Channel 4 show.

Adam, 41, rose to fame on American Idol in 2009. He was season 8’s runner-up to Kris Allen.

Indiana-born Adam now tours the world performing with Queen’s Brian May and Roger Taylor.

He and Beverley were both panel members on ITV‘s Starstruck, a talent show that came out in 2022 hosted by Olly Murs.

