









Celebrity Gogglebox is back for a Stand Up To Cancer special in 2022. The hour-long episode is set to see some familiar faces watching telly for charity including Gordon Ramsay and his daughter, Tilly. Gogglebox is a fan favorite on Channel 4. As if the show’s regulars aren’t enough, fans are also treated to a variety of celebrity editions of the show which have featured the likes of Chris Eubank, Denise Van Outen, Olly Alexander, and many more.

Now, it’s time to get around the TV again as famous faces are joining Celebrity Gogglebox for an October special to support SU2C. So, let’s find out more about Charlotte and Luke from the special episode…

Photo by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

Who are Luke and Charlotte?

Luke Evans and Charlotte Church are both celebrities who hail from Wales.

Charlotte was born in Cardiff in 1986, making her now 36 years old. She rose to fame as a child as a classical singer but later turned to pop music. She also once had her own Channel 4 show, The Charlotte Church show.

Luke was born in Pontypool in 1979, making him 43 years old. He’s best known for performing in the West End and for acting roles in movies such as Clash of the Titans.

Charlotte and Luke on Celebrity Gogglebox

As it turns out, the duo aren’t just budding up on the Gogglebox sofa for the charity special, Yahoo reports that Charlotte and Luke are good friends in real life.

They collaborated on Luke’s latest album, A Song For You, and sing Come What May together.

Charlotte can be found on Instagram with 120K followers at @therealcharlottechurch.

Luke is also on the ‘gram at @thereallukeevans with 3.4M followers.

When is Gogglebox SU2C on?

Celebrity Gogglebox’s Stand Up To Cancer episode airs on Friday, October 28, 2022.

The episode begins at 9 pm on Channel 4.

Speaking to Metro, Luke said: “Cancer is a disease that doesn’t discriminate and robs people from living full and happy lives with their loved ones… Sadly, cancer has affected everyone’s lives in some way. So, it means a lot that Charlotte and I can be involved in this year’s Stand Up To Cancer campaign.”

View Instagram Post

WATCH GOGGLEBOX’S STAND UP TO CANCER SPECIAL ON OCTOBER 28 AT 9 PM ON CHANNEL 4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK